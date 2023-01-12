PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Indiana's Loss at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It was another rough night for Indiana. The Hoosiers traveled to Penn State but got pounded 85-66, their worst loss ever to Penn State.

Indiana had four players in double figures, led by senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 14 points on just 4-of-10 shooting. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates had 11 and Trey Galloway had 10. They shot just 44.1 percent as a team and made only 4-of-14 threes. They also made only 10-of-18 free throws, a mere 55.6 percent.

"At the end of the day, we're not playing hard enough,'' he said. ""I think our identity is playing hard, and I think we're not doing that right now. Momentum comes from stops. We couldn't find enough stops tonight. They were making shots.''

