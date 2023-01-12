PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Indiana's Loss at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It was another rough night for Indiana. The Hoosiers traveled to Penn State but got pounded 85-66, their worst loss ever to Penn State.
Indiana had four players in double figures, led by senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 14 points on just 4-of-10 shooting. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates had 11 and Trey Galloway had 10. They shot just 44.1 percent as a team and made only 4-of-14 threes. They also made only 10-of-18 free throws, a mere 55.6 percent.
"At the end of the day, we're not playing hard enough,'' he said. ""I think our identity is playing hard, and I think we're not doing that right now. Momentum comes from stops. We couldn't find enough stops tonight. They were making shots.''
Jordan Geronimo
Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (right) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) passes the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Kebba Njie (3) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Mike Woodson
Mike Woodson assesses his team's execution of a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Micah Shrewsberry
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry calls a play against the Indiana Hoosiers.
CJ Gunn
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball as Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Tamar Bates
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53).
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Penn State Nittany Lions forward Michael Henn (24) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) gathers his thoughts during the matchup between Indiana and Penn State on Wednesday.
Indiana Hoosiers
The Indiana Hoosiers huddle pregame as they get set for their game at Penn State on Wednesday.
Miller Kopp and Andrew Funk
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Andrew Funk (10) shoots the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.
