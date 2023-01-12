Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Indiana's Loss at Penn State

The Indiana Hoosiers traveled to Penn State on Wednesday for an important Big Ten game. The Hoosiers struggled though, losing 85-66, allowing 18 made three-pointers for the Nittany Lions. Here are the best photos from the game.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It was another rough night for Indiana. The Hoosiers traveled to Penn State but got pounded 85-66, their worst loss ever to Penn State. 

Indiana had four players in double figures, led by senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 14 points on just 4-of-10 shooting. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates had 11 and Trey Galloway had 10. They shot just 44.1 percent as a team and made only 4-of-14 threes. They also made only 10-of-18 free throws, a mere 55.6 percent.

"At the end of the day, we're not playing hard enough,'' he said. ""I think our identity is playing hard, and I think we're not doing that right now. Momentum comes from stops. We couldn't find enough stops tonight. They were making shots.'' 

Jordan Geronimo

Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (right) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) passes the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Kebba Njie (3) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson assesses his team's execution of a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Micah Shrewsberry

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry calls a play against the Indiana Hoosiers.

CJ Gunn

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball as Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Tamar Bates

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53).

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Michael Henn (24) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) gathers his thoughts during the matchup between Indiana and Penn State on Wednesday.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers huddle pregame as they get set for their game at Penn State on Wednesday.

Miller Kopp and Andrew Funk

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Andrew Funk (10) shoots the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center.

  • GAME STORY: Indiana allowed Penn State to make a school-record 18 three-pointers and it all added up to an ugly 85-66 loss in State College. It was the largest margin of victory ever for Penn State in the 56-game series. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT TREY GALLOWAY SAID: Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway met with the media via Zoom following Indiana's 85-66 loss to Penn State on Wednesday night. Here's the full transcript of his interview, plus the full video. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID: Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH GERONIMO'S BLOCK: Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo leapt above the rim to reject Kebba Njie's dunk attempt. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH HOOD-SCHIFINO'S JUMPER: Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino's hot shooting streak continued on Wednesday with an early jump shot in transition. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS DEAL: Indiana went on and 8-0 run early in the second half, including this spin move from Trayce Jackson-Davis. CLICK HERE
  • LIVE BLOG: Indiana will try to snap out of its two-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Penn State. Welcome to our live blog, where you can follow along to all the news and views from the game, plus highlights and opinion. CLICK HERE
