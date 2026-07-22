Projecting Indiana Basketball's Best-Case Scenario for the 2026-27 Season

After an underwhelming campaign to kick off the Darian DeVries era in Bloomington (failed to reach the NCAA Tournament), Indiana is seeking to right the ship in 2026-27. And given the recruiting class put together by the Hoosiers, both in the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks, they’ll certainly have the pieces. Here is our projection of the best outcome for the 2026-27 season if it all comes together for Indiana.

Indiana basketball’s 2026-27 ceiling

Indiana Head Coach Darian DeVries during the Indiana versus Marian men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Oc.t. 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the past (at Drake and West Virginia), head coach Darian DeVries has helmed stingy defensive teams – and fairly consistently. Last season, though, while the Hoosiers were excellent on that end in stretches, they failed to stay consistent. Much of that was due to personnel concerns, which DeVries seemingly addressed by adding frontcourt size this offseason.

Considering DeVries’ ability from an X’s-and-O’s standpoint, along with the new roster – the perimeter crew should also be fairly solid on defense – it’s feasible that Indiana boasts a top-15 defense in 2026-27.

On the boards, the Hoosiers also have notable potential. Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu are both glass-cleaners on each end of the floor while Jaeden Mustaf has the physical tools to be a tremendous rebounder from the wing position. Markus Burton is also an impressive rebounder despite being undersized.

Offensively, Indiana can be superb. DeVries deploys an offensive scheme predicated on getting up triples – and, this time around, he should have the players to fit that system. The Hoosiers will have shooting across the board, and if both Sherrell and Mustaf are hitting (the two key question marks from deep), Indiana will be one of the premier sharpshooting clubs in the nation.

Burton’s playmaking ability in the halfcourt – and transition – also gives the Hoosiers an element they didn’t have a year ago. As for their depth, that may rely heavily on freshmen. Clemens Sokolov’s development in Year 1 will be a major storyline to monitor, considering he’ll be Indiana’s lone backup big.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers likely need just one of Vaughn Karvala, Trevor Manhertz and Prince-Alexander Moody to contribute in Year 1 – and it’s entirely possible all three are capable (although there may not be enough minutes to go around for everyone).

Rarely do all the dominoes fall into place, but if they do, Indiana could be an extraordinarily well-balanced two-way unit with minimal weaknesses. That version of the Hoosiers would almost certainly secure a top four spot in the Big Ten, earn a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament and, if the stars also align in March, put together a deep run in the Big Dance.

Projecting Indiana basketball’s best-case scenario in 2026-27

Overall record: 26-11

Big Ten record: 14-6

NCAA Tournament seed: No. 3

NCAA Tournament run: Elite Eight