Race Thompson Shows Versatility in Indiana's Exhibition Win Over Marian

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson was a glue guy, a defense-first bruiser and Trayce Jackson-Davis' sidekick for the first four years of his Indiana career.

When Mike Woodson took over as head coach before the 2021-22 season, Thompson's limitations were first mentioned to Woodson.

"I was told he couldn't shoot 3s," Woodson said. "You didn't want him shooting 3s. You didn't want him handling the basketball."

Thompson played a necessary role down low, but Woodson sensed there could be more to Thompson's game. Last year, he urged Thompson to wander out to the perimeter and stretch the floor. Shoot the ball.

In 2021-22, Thompson connected on 15-of-55 shots form 3-point range. A 27.3 3-point percentage is below average, but it was more makes and more attempts than his first three years combined. It freed up space for Jackson-Davis in the paint, and it started the process of Thompson taking his game to another level.

Thompson said working on his 3-point shot was an every day routine for him in the offseason, and it showed on Saturday. It's only an exhibition game, but Thompson drained 3-of-4 attempts from 3-point range as Indiana defeated Marian 78-42 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

"Now, hell, he's a player," Woodson said. "He's a basketball player. It's kind of nice."

At the 13-minute mark of the first half, Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino scanned the floor with a patient dribble. A wide-open Thompson flashed to the left wing, caught Hood-Schifino's pass in rhythm and didn't hesitate to drill a 3-pointer. He looked comfortable stepping into his shot, and most importantly, knocking it down.

"Coaches want me shooting them," Thompson said in September. "Even my teammates push me to shoot them. They say I don't shoot them enough."

Thompson went on two hit two more shots from beyond the arc, while also sticking to his strengths in the paint. He finished second on the team with 13 points and added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Indiana will need Thompson's physical style of play that fans are used to – Woodson isn't taking that away – but improved versatility could help Indiana achieve its high expectations.

"I definitely see that being a part of my game," Thompson said. "It's something that I did before I was even here. It's gotten better almost every year, so for me, it's really just a confidence thing, and I'm feeling real confident right now in it."

Jackson-Davis was wearing a brace around his wrist and hand and didn't play on Saturday, which allowed Thompson and the rest of the Indiana frontcourt to flourish. Freshman Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore Logan Duncomb scored 11 points with 11 rebounds.

Next up for Indiana is an exhibition game against Saint Francis on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, Ind., defeated Michigan-Dearborn 94-81 in its season opener on Thursday. Indiana opens the regular season at home on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET against Morehead State. Both games can be seen on BTN-plus.

