Reported Indiana Targets Would Need Eligibility Waiver Or Court Relief To Play
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the dead period for recruiting coming to a close on Friday, more names are surfacing as potential targets for Indiana men’s basketball.
Two of them – Syracuse center Eddie Lampkin Jr. and College of Charleston forward Ante Brzovic – would need NCAA assistance to be eligible in the 2025-26 season.
Sam Kayser of 247Sports.com posted on X on Thursday that Indiana was one of several schools interested in Lampkin’s services.
Lampkin has already played five seasons of college basketball at three different schools. He played at TCU from 2020-23. He spent the 2024 season at Colorado and played the 2025 campaign at Syracuse.
Lampkin only played 10 games during the 2020-21 season at TCU. Much like Indiana guard Luke Goode, who is hoping to get another year of eligibility after he played 10 games for Illinois in 2023, Lampkin would need to get an injury waiver for a season that long ago went into the books.
Lampkin has already used his COVID-19 amnesty year of eligibility.
If Indiana were to get Lampkin, it would get one of the most experienced college players of all-time. He’s played 137 career games and has been a starter since his 2022 season at TCU.
Lampkin has averaged 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over his career. In the recently completed season at Syracuse, Lampkin averaged 11.5 points and 9.6 rebounds, and he converted 59.6% of his shots.
Unlike some of the other big players Indiana coach Darian DeVries has recruited, Lampkin is a traditional post player. He did not attempt a 3-point shot in his career until he played for Syracuse, where he made 2 of 5.
Kayser also reported that Indiana is in the mix for Brzovic. His case is more complicated than Lampkin’s, and it goes beyond the bounds of the NCAA.
Brzovic has sued the NCAA to get another year of eligibility. Brzovic played one season at Division II Southeastern Oklahoma and three seasons at College of Charleston.
By NCAA rule, Brzvoic’s eligibility has expired, and the NCAA has already denied his request for another season of eligibility. Brzvoic claimed the NCAA has violated antitrust laws in denying him his access to play by using the same eligibility rules for Division II as it does for Division I.
“For the NCAA to come in and say, ‘No. By rule, without any exceptions, you have used all of your eligibility,’ which directly affects his marketability, his ability to earn income, which then violates the antitrust act,” Brzvoic attorney Mark Peper told Charleston, S.C., television WCSC.
Peper cited the precedent of Wisconsin football player Nyzier Fourqurean, who similarly challenged the NCAA eligibility rule and was eventually granted another year to play.
If Brzvoic is granted another year to play, the Croatian-born player would provide another stretch forward that DeVries craves.
Brzvoic averaged 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for College of Charleston in 2025. He converted 32.2% of his 3-point shots. Like Tucker DeVries, Brzvoic is a volume shooter. He averaged 13.4 shots per game for the Cougars this season.
