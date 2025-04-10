Reported Indiana Targets Would Need Eligibility Waiver Or Court Relief To Play

Syracuse transfer Eddie Lampkin has heard from the following programs, a source told @LeagueRDY:



Indiana

Arkansas

Missouri

Oklahoma State

Virginia

Auburn

USC

Baylor

UNLV

Texas A&M

Mississippi State

New Orleans



Lampkin averaged 11.5PPG, 9.6RPG and 2.1APG this season at Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/w0E5IWMyfH