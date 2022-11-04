Skip to main content

WATCH: Malik Reneau Hits Smooth Step-Back Jump Shot Against Saint Francis

Indiana freshman Malik Reneau showed off his versatility during the Hoosiers' 104-59 win over Saint Francis on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malik Reneau reached into his bag of tricks on Saturday.

Starting from the top of the key, Reneau drove to the left elbow, changed direction with a behind-the-back dribble and finished it off with a smooth step-back jump shot. 

How many 6-foot-9 freshmen can pull off that kind of move?

Reneau helped Indiana win its second exhibition game of the season, defeating Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, 104-59 on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Reneau finished with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 20 minutes of action. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trayce Jackson-Davis returned from a right hand injury to lead the Hoosiers with 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting, nine rebounds and two blocks. He also connected on 7-of-8 free throws.

For a play-by-play recap of Indiana's matchup with Saint Francis, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Following two exhibition games, Indiana begins the regular season on Monday against Morehead State. This game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and can be seen on BTN-plus.

  • INDIANA-SAINT FRANCIS GAME STORY: Indiana looked sharp in its second exhibition game on Thursday night, beating St. Francis 104-59. Five Hoosiers were in double figures, led by senior star Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 19 points and nine rebounds. The season starts for real on Monday night when the Hoosiers take on Morehead State. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH HOOD-SCHIFINO'S BEHIND-THE-BACK LAYUP: Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino made a crafty behind-the-back move through the lane against Saint Francis for an easy layup. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH JOHNSON, JACKSON-DAVIS' GIVE AND GO: Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson connected with Trayce Jackson-Davis for an easy slam dunk in transition against Saint Francis. CLICK HERE 
  • WATCH HOOD-SCHIFINO GO COAST TO COAST: Watch Indiana basketball freshman starter Jalen Hood-Schifino take the ball coast to coast for a left-handed layup in this replay clip from the Hoosiers' exhibition game versus Saint Francis. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' ALLEY-OOP DUNK: Take a look at Indiana basketball freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino's one-handed pass to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who completed the alley-oop with authority in the Hoosiers' exhibition game versus Saint Francis. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

IndianaMillerKoppPassStFrancis
Basketball

Hoosiers Roll in Final Exhibition, Beat Saint Francis 104-59

By Tom Brew
IndianaBenchGeneric
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time

By Tom Brew
Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) goes around his back to get past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Finds Trayce Jackson-Davis for Alley-Oop

By Haley Jordan
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

WATCH: Xavier Johnson Finds Trayce Jackson-Davis for Give-and-Go Slam Dunk

By Jack Ankony
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Takes it Coast to Coast

By Haley Jordan
Jalen Hood-Schifino Malik Reneau
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Makes Behind-the-Back Layup Against Saint Francis

By Jack Ankony
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) passes the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Indiana Basketball Pregame Injury Update: Jackson-Davis, Bates Return, Others Out

By Jack Ankony
Micah McFadden
Football

NFL Hoosiers Returning to Bloomington for Penn State Game

By Jack Ankony