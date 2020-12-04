The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Evaluating Indiana's Performance at Maui Invitational

Listen in to hear all the latest news on Indiana football and basketball, as well recruiting.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 17-minute mark and goes until the 33:30 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

Thoughts on Indiana's three games at Maui

Update on Joey Brunk and Al Durham injuries

Previewing Indiana football game at Wisconsin

Indiana women's basketball impressive start to season

You can listen in below:

