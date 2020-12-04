The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Evaluating Indiana's Performance at Maui Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.
The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 17-minute mark and goes until the 33:30 mark.
Here are the topics discussed:
- Thoughts on Indiana's three games at Maui
- Update on Joey Brunk and Al Durham injuries
- Previewing Indiana football game at Wisconsin
- Indiana women's basketball impressive start to season
You can listen in below:
