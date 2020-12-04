HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Evaluating Indiana's Performance at Maui Invitational

Listen in to hear all the latest news on Indiana football and basketball, as well recruiting.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 17-minute mark and goes until the 33:30 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • Thoughts on Indiana's three games at Maui
  • Update on Joey Brunk and Al Durham injuries
  • Previewing Indiana football game at Wisconsin
  • Indiana women's basketball impressive start to season

You can listen in below:

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROLLS TO 2-0: With an impressive defensive performance, No. 13 Indiana is now 2-0 on the season. CLICK HERE
  • PREVIEWING INDIANA-WISCONSIN: It will be a top-25 matchup Saturday in Madison. Here's what you need to know about the matchup. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA BASKETBALL DEFEATS STANFORD: The Hoosiers finished their trip to Asheville with a 2-1 record. CLICK HERE

