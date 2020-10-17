SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Indiana Basketball Media Day, Breakout Players

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 18:20 mark and goes until the 36:50 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • Indiana basketball names captains for 2020-21 season
  • How the freshmen are getting acquainted
  • Potential breakout players for this season
  • Blake Wesley recruitment
  • Preview of Indiana football's opener against Penn State

You can listen in below:

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA ANNOUNCES CAPTAINS: Al Durham, Joey Brunk, Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee are the captains for Indiana this season. CLICK HERE
  • HOW INDIANA'S FRESHMEN ARE FITTING IN WITH THE TEAM: Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo have all gotten acclimated to Indiana well. CLICK HERE
  • JEROME HUNTER LISTED AS BREAKOUT PLAYER: Jerome Hunter has been featured in the top 20 breakout players for the 2020-21 season. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Astros, Dodgers Survive: Game Times, TV Info and Pitching Matchups for Saturday

The baseball playoffs have been so good that apparently no one wants it to end. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles won huge elimination games Friday to live for another day.

Tom Brew

Playoff Game Times, TV, Pitching Matchups for Friday's Big Night

Houston got a walk-off home run from Carlos Correa, and the Astros stayed alive in the ALCS against Tampa Bay, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination in the NLCS.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers: Mercer Says Success of Players in Majors 'Tremendous Advertisement For Our Program'

Indiana baseball coach Jeff Mercer doesn't take any credit for the seven former Hoosiers in the major leagues, but he's their biggest fan and appreciates how their success also helps his program right now.

Tom Brew

Hoosiers Name 4 Captains for 2020-21 Season

Seniors Joey Brunk and Al Durham, and juniors Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson have been voted as captains by the players for Indiana's 2020-21 basketball season.

Tom Brew

Dodgers, Astros Stay Alive: Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a playoff record with 11 first-inning runs against the Atlanta Braves to get back into their series, and the Houston Astros stayed alive with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, which will make Thursday very interesting.

Tom Brew

Indiana 7-Point Underdog to Penn State in First Opening Betting Line

The Big Ten football season is finally going to start next Saturday, and the first betting lines are out for the league's first seven games. Indiana is a 7-point underdog in the home opener against No. 9-ranked Penn State.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Nick Sheridan Embraces Continuity During Disheveled Football Season

Nick Sheridan might be a first-year offensive coordinator for Indiana, but he's got years of experience with this staff and these players, so he's fully intent on hitting the ground running when the season starts next Saturday.

Tom Brew

What's The Record For Most Runs in a Baseball Playoff Game?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to make history Wednesday night as their bats finally explode against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

NCAA Waives Wins Requirement for Football Bowl Games This Season

Previously, college football teams needed to win six games to be bowl eligible, but with shortened seasons in 2020, the NCAA has waved that requirement.

Tom Brew