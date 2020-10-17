The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Indiana Basketball Media Day, Breakout Players

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 18:20 mark and goes until the 36:50 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

Indiana basketball names captains for 2020-21 season

How the freshmen are getting acquainted

Potential breakout players for this season

Blake Wesley recruitment

Preview of Indiana football's opener against Penn State

You can listen in below:

