The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Indiana Basketball Media Day, Breakout Players
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.
The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 18:20 mark and goes until the 36:50 mark.
Here are the topics discussed:
- Indiana basketball names captains for 2020-21 season
- How the freshmen are getting acquainted
- Potential breakout players for this season
- Blake Wesley recruitment
- Preview of Indiana football's opener against Penn State
You can listen in below:
Related Stories:
- INDIANA ANNOUNCES CAPTAINS: Al Durham, Joey Brunk, Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee are the captains for Indiana this season. CLICK HERE
- HOW INDIANA'S FRESHMEN ARE FITTING IN WITH THE TEAM: Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo have all gotten acclimated to Indiana well. CLICK HERE
- JEROME HUNTER LISTED AS BREAKOUT PLAYER: Jerome Hunter has been featured in the top 20 breakout players for the 2020-21 season. CLICK HERE