Top-100 Player List Doesn't Reflect Well On Indiana

Tucker DeVries was the lone Hoosier to make ESPN's top-100 players list heading into the 2025-26 men's college basketball season.

Jack Ankony

Indiana head coach Darian DeVries instructs his team during an exhibition game against Marian at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana head coach Darian DeVries instructs his team during an exhibition game against Marian at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Viewing year one of the Darian DeVries era the season through the lens of ESPN's top-100 players list, Indiana must hope the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Just one Hoosier made the list –– put together by ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf –– with Tucker DeVries coming in at No. 37 overall. That puts him at No. 9 among Big Ten players and behind Braden Smith, Yaxel Lendeborg, Donovan Dent, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Bennett Stirtz, Bruce Thornton, Nate Bittle and Tomislav Ivisic.

Tucker had an accomplished career playing for his father at Drake, as he won Missouri Valley Conference player of the year twice and led the Bulldogs to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He was also averaging 14.9 points and shooting 47.3% from 3-point range last season at West Virginia before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Tucker DeVries Indiana Basketball
Indiana's Tucker DeVries (12) makes a three-pointer against Marian at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But in order for the 2025-26 season to be a success, the DeVries family will need some help. Indiana brought in 10 transfers this offseason, five of whom comprised the starting lineup in their first exhibition game: DeVries, Tayton Conerway, Conor Enright, Lamar Wilkerson and Reed Bailey. Coming off the bench, freshman Trent Sisley tied DeVries with a game-high 23 points.

It's also important to remember that preseason rankings are mostly speculation, especially in an era where roster movement is an at all-time high. While names like Braden Smith and JT Toppin were easy to put in the top five, there certainly will be players on the outside who make their way onto an end-of-season top-100 list.

Maybe that will be a Hoosier like Wilkerson, who averaged 20.5 points per game on 44.5% 3-point shooting last season at Sam Houston State, though there's always a bit of uncertainty when mid-major players make the jump to the Big Ten.

So here's a closer look at ESPN's top-100 player list, broken down by team with the corresponding ranking listed next to each player. The first chart features the only six teams to land four players in the top-100, one of which being from the Big Ten.

Team

Players

Houston

(17) Joseph Tugler, (21) Milos Uzan, (40) Emanuel Sharp, (48) Chris Cenac Jr.

Florida

(14) Alex Condon, (20) Thomas Haugh, (29) Boogie Fland, (81) Xaivian Lee

Purdue

(1) Braden Smith, (10) Trey Kaufman-Renn, (70) Oscar Cluff, (91) Fletcher Loyer

UConn

(19) Alex Karaban, (32) Solo Ball, (53) Silas Demary Jr., (68) Tarris Reed Jr.

St. John's

(7) Zuby Ejiofor, (38) Bryce Hopkins, (63) Ian Jackson, (79) Dillon Mitchell

Duke

(6) Cameron Boozer, (86) Nikolas Khamenia, (92) Isaiah Evans, (95) Dame Sarr

The list of teams with three players in the top 100 is especially relevant to Indiana. Not only does it include Big Ten foes like UCLA, Illinois and Ohio State, but the Hoosiers are also set to face Louisville on Dec. 6 and Kentucky on Dec. 13.

Team

Players

BYU

(2) AJ Dybantsa, (23) Richie Saunders, (52) Robert Wright III

Kentucky

(12) Otega Oweh, (28) Jayden Quaintance, (42) Jaland Lowe

Iowa State

(35) Tamin Lipsey, (36) Joshua Jefferson, (65) Milan Momcilovic

Louisville

(24) Mikel Brown Jr., (33) Ryan Conwell, (80) Isaac McKneely

Texas Tech

(3) JT Toppin, (64) Christian Anderson, (72) LeJuan Watts

UCLA

(9) Donovan Dent, (69) Eric Dailey Jr., (78) Tyler Bilodeau

Illinois

(30) Tomislav Ivisic, (67) Andrej Stojakovic, (71) Kylan Boswell

Alabama

(22) Labaron Philon Jr., (74) Aden Holloway, (99) Latrell Wrightsell

Ohio State

(25) Bruce Thornton, (82) John Mobley Jr., (100) Devin Royal

Creighton

(59) Owen Freeman, (77) Josh Dix, (83) Jackson McAndrew

Four more Big Ten teams had two players make the top-100, including Oregon, Michigan, USC and Washington. That also includes a Big Ten newcomer in UAB transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who's ranked No. 5 overall and will be a handful for the Hoosiers to contain in their lone matchup on Jan. 20 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Team

Players

Tennessee

(18) Nate Ament, (31) Ja’Kobi Gillespie

Kansas

(4) Darryn Peterson, (51) Flory Bidunga

Oregon

(27) Nate Bittle, (41) Jackson Shelstad

Michigan

(5) Yaxel Lendeborg, (73) Morez Johnson Jr.

Gonzaga

(13) Graham Ike, (66) Braden Huff

North Carolina

(26) Caleb Wilson, (58) Henri Veesaar

Auburn

(16) Tahaad Pettiford, (84) Keyshawn Hall

USC

(45) Chad Baker-Mazara, (57) Rodney Rice

Arizona

(47) Koa Peat, (60) Jaden Bradley

Arkansas

(43) Darius Acuff Jr., (87) Karter Knox

Missouri

(49) Mark Mitchell, (93) Anthony Robinson II

Washington

(56) Wesley Yates III, (88) Desmond Claude

Of the 50 teams represented on this list, 22 saw just one of their players land in the top 100. That includes Indiana with DeVries, along with four other Big Ten schools: Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Michigan State. It features a former Hoosier Malik Reneau, too, who transferred to Miami and is the only outgoing Indiana transfer to make the top-100 list.

The list also proves the point made at the beginning. Yes, Indiana would prefer to have its entire starting lineup make the top-100. And it could be at a talent deficit compared to the top of the Big Ten.

But look at the bottom of the list, and you'll find Coen Carr at No. 98 –– the only Michigan State player on the list. Yet the Spartans are ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and have been a perennial Big Ten contender under coach Tom Izzo, showing team success doesn't entirely rely on having the highest-ranked players.

Team

Player

NC State

(8) Darrion Williams 

Kansas State

(11) P.J. Haggerty

Iowa

(15) Bennett Stirtz

Mississippi State

(34) Josh Hubbard

Indiana

(37) Tucker DeVries

Wisconsin

(39) John Blackwell

Northwestern

(44) Nick Martinelli

Notre Dame

(46) Markus Burton

Saint Louis

(50) Robbie Avila

Vanderbilt

(54) Devin McGlockton

San Diego State

(55) Miles Byrd

Miami (FL)

(61) Malik Reneau

Utah State

(62) Mason Falslev

Virginia

(75) Malik Thomas

LSU

(76) Dedan Thomas Jr.

Baylor

(85) Tounde Yessoufou

Texas A&M

(89) Pop Isaacs

Ole Miss

(90) Malik Dia

Providence

(94) Jason Edwards

Georgetown

(96) KJ Lewis

Syracuse

(97) Naithan George

Michigan State

(98) Coen Carr

