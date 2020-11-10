Trayce Jackson-Davis Earns Gold Jersey for Third Consecutive Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis keeps impressing throughout the first few weeks of practices.

Indiana basketball tweeted out that Jackson-Davis has earned the team's gold jersey for the third-straight week, meaning no one has outworked Jackson-Davis so far this season.

After a stellar freshman season in which he averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, Jackson-Davis is destined to have an even better sophomore year.

He has received so many preseason accolades already heading into this season, something Jackson-Davis wants to live up to. Just yesterday, he was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

"When I was making my decision to stay or leave, me and coach Miller had a conversation about this actually," Jackson-Davis said at Indiana's media day. "He said if you're going to come back, you're going to have to play at an All-American level. I think the high expectations on me has given me confidence."

But with that, Jackson-Davis is also humble about all the praise.

"I mean, it's an honor to get all of those, but at the same time, I'm just here to win basketball games," he said. "The accolades can come with all of that."

The full schedule for Indiana basketball has not been released yet, but the college basketball season will start Nov. 25.

