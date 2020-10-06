Trayce Jackson-Davis Ranked No. 9 in Top 10 Player of the Year Contenders

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The preseason accolades continue to pour in for Indiana's star sophomore.

During Andy Katz's March Madness 365 podcast, he listed his top 10 National Player of the Year contenders, and Trayce Jackson-Davis came in at number nine.

The description for Jackson-Davis in the article reads, "Katz thinks Trayce Jackson-Davis will have a big jump from his freshman year to his sophomore year. Jackson-Davis was a monster in the paint for Indiana last year, averaging 13.5 points, 8.4 boards and 1.8 blocks per game. He’ll have a lot of competition in the Big Ten this season, with the likes of Iowa's Luka Garza and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn."

It's an accurate description as Jackson-Davis is once again going to be Indiana's best player this season.

He will have a lot more help with five-star point guard Khristian Lander coming to Bloomington, and Indiana is expected to have the ability to go small and space the floor around Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis is one of three Big Ten players on this list. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu is No. 2 and Iowa's Luka Garza is No. 1.

Garza was the Big Ten Player of the Year last season, and he finished second to Dayton's Obi Toppin in the National Player of the Year voting.

Indiana basketball has still not released its full schedule yet, but the college basketball season will be starting on Nov. 25.

