Trey Galloway Closing In On Indiana Basketball Records
EUGENE, Ore. – Tuesday’s game at Oregon marks a special day in Trey Galloway’s basketball career.
Galloway will pass Yogi Ferrell and set the Indiana program record with 138 games played. Earlier this season, he passed Hoosiers such as Jordan Hulls, Randy Wittman, Jeff Newton, Christian Watford, Calbert Cheaney, Greg Graham, Damon Bailey and more.
Though he’s had five years of college to break the record, Galloway battled through knee surgery ahead of the 2024-25 season, had surgery for a broken wrist in 2021 and underwent groin surgery in 2022.
"It's a testament to him as a player, for him to come in as a freshman and produce as a freshman all the way up to a fifth-year senior, go through two head coaches and go through all the ups and downs this program has been through the past the five years,” Luke Goode said.” It's a testament to him as a person and a player. All his teammates love him, and he's a good player that's helped win a lot of games."
Galloway, a Culver, Ind., native, is also making his way up the Indiana point and assists leaderboards. He has 973 career points going into Tuesday’s game, and he could soon become one of 56 players in program history to score 1,000 points. Galloway recently passed Isiah Thomas, and he’s five points behind Matt Nover and 35 behind Jared Jeffries.
His 414 career assists rank eighth in program history after passing A.J. Guyton, Stew Robinson and others this season. Galloway could pass Randy Wittman’s mark of 432 career assists, but he has a ways to go to catch Damon Bailey’s 474.
Galloway has 130 assists this season alone, which puts him 20 away from cracking the top 14 of the single-season leaderboard, where Michael Lewis and Quinn Buckner stand at 150. In 2023-24, Galloway tied Bobby Wilkerson for second in program history with 105 assists in Big Ten games during a single season. He has 87 such assists this year, trailing Buckner’s record of 106.
Galloway’s 280 career assists in Big Ten games rank fourth in program history after he passed Damon Bailey, Verdell Jones III and others this season. He likely won’t be able to catch Bunker in third place with 313.
Needing 27 points, Galloway has a chance to become the seventh Hoosier to total 1,000 points and 400 assists in a career. He’d join Yogi Ferrell, Quinn Buckner, Tom Coverdale, Damon Bailey, Randy Wittman and A.J. Guyton.
Galloway is averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field this season. He averaged a career-high 10.6 points per game last season.
"I never stopped believing in Trey," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after defeating Penn State. "Trey's been with me the longest. He's put up with a lot of shit from me. And I trust him. He does a lot of good things on the floor. Yeah, he makes mistakes. They all do. I make mistakes. But at the end of the day I know he's going to play hard and give 100 percent when he's out there, and that's all you can ask for."
Tipoff between the Hoosiers and Ducks is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Indiana (18-11, 9-9) will then return to Bloomington, where Galloway and others will be honored on senior day Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET against Ohio State.
