Report: Victor Oladipo Looking to 'Move On' from Pacers This Offseason

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is “looking to move on this offseason," according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Weiss covers the Boston Celtics, but after their season ended Sunday night following a loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, an article Weiss wrote featured a detail about Gordon Hayward potentially being moved to the Pacers.

Here's an anecdote from the article:

Hayward won’t be opting out of his contract unless he has a long-term extension in place, which will be hard for a 30-year-old with a concerning injury history. Indiana is still home for the Haywards, and with Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason, according to sources, and Myles Turner possibly in the same boat, there could be an opportunity for Ainge to move Hayward and the abundance of draft picks in his war chest in a mutually agreeable way.

The line of, "Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason" has caught a lot of attention on social media.

Oladipo has one year left on his contract before he becomes a free agent. 

When Oladipo was hesitant about playing in the bubble, speculation swirled that it meant he was going to walk in free agency when his contract was up.

But the two-time all-star guard decided to play in the bubble, where the Pacers got swept in the first round by the NBA Finals-bound Heat. Oladipo finished the season averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

After the final game, Oladipo was asked about his intentions to stay with the Pacers, but he deferred the question and said his only focus was to just keep working to get healthy.

Nate McMillan was fired shortly after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Many believe the Pacers next hire could determine whether Oladipo will stay or go.

"We don't feel any rush to make any quick decision on Victor," Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard said last month, per J. Michael of the Indy Star. "...It will be up to him. He will have the choice. It's his first time to have autonomous choice. He can go and do whatever he wants."

  ROBERT JOHNSON TALKS PRO CAREER: Former Indiana guard Robert Johnson caught up with Sports Illustrated to talk about his time at Indiana, his professional career and his passion for music.
  JUWAN MORGAN GIVES BACK TO COMMUNITY: Juwan Morgan has helped his hometown, putting on a back-to-school NBA 2K Tournament.
