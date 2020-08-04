NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 3): Oladipo Sits Out Front End of Back-to-Back for Pacers

Play it smart, is what Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been saying as the NBA has started to resume its season in the bubble in Orlando. He waited until the last minute on Saturday to announce he would play after all, and he played well in the Pacers' win to restart the season.

But staring at back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday, Oladipo opted to sit out Monday's game, a 111-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Malcolm Brogdon, who missed Saturday's game but played on Monday, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

"It felt really good to be back out there with my guys, win a game," Brogdon said. "And being in the bubble, just to take advantage of this opportunity, I feel like we're doing that as a whole."

The Pacers said Oladipo won't play both games in a back-to-back sets this season to manage his workload. Oladipo is expected to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Orlando.

He did, at the very least, help teammate Myles Turner with his postgame interview.

MONDAY'S INDIANA PLAYERS

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo decided to sit out the Indiana Pacers' 111-100 win against the Washington Wizards on Monday. He's being cautious about not overdoing it, and this was the first of a back-to-back situation for Indiana. Next game: Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. the Orlando Magic.

Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. the Orlando Magic. Team status: The Pacers are 41-26 and have won their first two games in the NBA restart. They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are a game ahead of the Sixers and one behind the No. 4 seed Miami Heat.

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

Thomas Bryant had his second double-double of the restart, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in that 111-100 loss to the Pacers. He had 30 and 13 in the Wizards' opener on Sunday. It was his 24th career double-double in the NBA, which tied him for 11th all-time among former Indiana players. Next game: Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Team status: The Wizards are just 24-43 on the season and have lost both games in the restart, pretty much eliminating them from the playoffs.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby had a quiet day in the Raptors 107-103 victory over the Miami Heat, scoring just seven points in 33 minutes. He was just 1-for-5 from the field, hitting one three-pointer and four free throws, Next game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. vs. the Orlando Magic.

Wednesday at 8 p.m. vs. the Orlando Magic. Team status: Toronto has won both games since the restart and is pretty much locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, the defending NBA champions, are 48-18, but are 5.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz

Juwan Morgan played just five minutes in the Utah Jazz's 116-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, hitting his one attempt, a three-pointer from the corner. Next game: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Team status: Utah is 1-2 in the restart and dropped down to the fifth seed in the Western Conference after the loss. They are a half-game behind the Houston Rockets, and a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Noah Vonleh, Denver Nuggets

Noah Vonleh did not play in the Nuggets' 121-1113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. . Next game: Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Team status: Denver is 44-24 and presently is the third-seed in the Western Conference. They are 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for second, and 1.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Houston Rockets.

OTHER HOOSIERS STILL PLAYING

Yogi Ferrell, Sacramento Kings

Ferrell played six minutes in the Sacramento Kings' 132-116 loss to the Orlando Magic, scoring two points. He didn't play at all in their first game.S Next game: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Dallas Mavericks Team status: The Kings are 28-38 and three games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics

Langford didn't play in the Celtics' 128-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. He has yet to play in either Boston game thus far. Next game: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Miami Heat.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Miami Heat. Team status: Boston is the third-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon injured his ankle during the Rockets' final scrimmage and may be out for at least a week, if not longer. He missed the Rockets' 120-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night Next game: Tuesday at 9 p.m. vs. the Portland Trail Blazers

Tuesday at 9 p.m. vs. the Portland Trail Blazers Team status: Houston is tied for the fourth-seed in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz. The Rockets have won both games during the re-start.

Related: By The Numbers