WATCH: Trey Galloway's Dunk Makes Assembly Hall Crowd Go Wild

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Assembly Hall is rocking on Wednesday night against North Carolina.

It started with Jordan Geronimo playing tight on-ball defense, deflecting a North Carolina bounce pass. Geronimo dove to the floor, and Xavier Johnson scooped the ball up as Trey Galloway broke free. Johnson hit Galloway in stride, finishing with a slam dunk that made Hoosier Nation go wild.

Heading into halftime, Indiana holds a 35-29 lead over North Carolina. Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino leads all scorers with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including a 2-for-3 mark from 3-point range. North Carolina's Pete Nance is next with 11 points, followed by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 10.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and North Carolina at Assembly Hall

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Piscataway, N.J. to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Rutgers is off to a 5-1 start with wins over Columbia, Sacred Heart, UMass Lowell, Rider and Central Connecticut State and a 72-66 loss at Temple on Nov. 18.

