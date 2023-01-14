WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Jalen Hood-Schifino With Smooth Floater for 5-Point Lead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Watch this instant replay of Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with the smooth floater for a 5-point cushion over No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Hood-Schifino started off setting up the offense before going left and driving to the paint for a floater shot. So far, the freshman is one of three Hoosiers in double-figure scoring alongside forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo.

With just under 12 minutes to play, Indiana leads 39-25 as Wisconsin scrambles to hit more shots.

More on Wisconsin and Indiana Injuries:

The Hoosiers are coming off major adversity as it lost two starters to injury beginning with guard Xavier Johnson in the Kansas game after he went down with a right foot injury requiring surgery.

Just three games later, forward Race Thompson fell to a right leg injury in the Iowa game, which helped result in a 2-point loss to the Hawkeyes.

In addition to more serious injuries, starters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino have also had to sit games this season with minor back injuries meaning the only starter completely healthy this season is forward Miller Kopp.

It's not just Indiana. The Badgers are without their team's leading scorer senior forward Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points per game, as he is out of Saturday's contest with an ankle injury.

The Badgers are ranked No. 18 in the country with an 11-4 overall record and 3-2 Big Ten record. Indiana is now unranked and holds a 10-6 season record and 1-6 conference start.

