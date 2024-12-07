WATCH: Luke Goode Stays Hot With Deep 3-Pointer Against Miami of Ohio
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Luke Goode is looking like the 3-point shooter Indiana coveted in the transfer portal.
Goode's career as a Hoosier got off to a bit of a slow start, shooting just 28.6% from 3-point range across his first seven games. But Tuesday against Sam Houston, he drilled 5-of-7 3-point attempts and finished with 18 points in 17 minutes of play. The 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Wayne, Ind. stayed hot Friday against Miami of Ohio.
On his first shot attempt, Goode caught a pass from Bryson Tucker and immediately fired away from long range, standing near the "M" on the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall signage on the court.
That shot gave the Hoosiers an early 19-11 lead over Miami. For more updates on the game, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.
