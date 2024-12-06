Point Spread: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Home Against Miami of Ohio on Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana starts Big Ten play on Monday, and they've got one last tune-up on Friday night when the Hoosiers take on Miami of Ohio at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Still looking to get comfortable together with all the new faces, Indiana is hoping for a solid 40-minute effort.
Indiana (6-2) is a 19.5-point favorite over their Mid-American Conference opponent, according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 150.5. Miami comes in on a hot streak, having won three games in a row afer a blowout loss at Michigan.
The RedHawks played Indiana two years ago, losing 86-56 in a December 2022 meeting in Indianapolis. It was a one-point game with 7 minutes to go in the first half, but the Hoosiers cruised from there. This Miami team is much better than the 2023 group that finished 12-20.
Indiana is trying to pile up wins after two ugly losses to Louisville and Gonzaga in thhe Bahamas. They are a perfect 5-0 at home so far, and are 3-2 vs. the spread in those games. They open Big Ten play at home as well, taking on Minnesota on Monday night.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Miami of Ohio have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 6-2
Indiana overall vs. spread: 4-4
- Indiana home record: 5-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 3-2
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 6-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 4-3
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-1
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-1
- Indiana over total: 4
Indiana under total: 4
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Miami of Ohio has done so far this season
Miami of Ohio is 5-2 on the season, but the RedHawks come into Bloomington riding a three-game winning streak. They beat Siena and Mercer in a tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., and then trounced Air Force at home earlier this week.
They've played one other Big Ten team this season, and got pounded at Michigan 94-67. Here's what they've done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 — Miami of Ohio beat Appalanchian State 77-63 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (140) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 9 — Miami of Ohio lost to Wright State 81-68 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 12 — Miami of Ohio beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 88-70 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (158) went under the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 18 — Miami of Ohio lost to Michigan 94-67 on the road as a 23.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 2-2.
- Nov. 25 — Miami of Ohio beat Siena 70-58 at Fort Myers, Fla., as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (128) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 3-2.
- Nov. 26 — Miami of Ohio beat Mercer 75-72 at Fort Myers, Fla., as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2.
- Dec. 2 — Miami of Ohio beat Air Force 73-60 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 131.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2.
