WATCH: Malik Reneau Gives Indiana Lead Over Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malik Reneau got to work early.
The 6-foot-9 freshman caught the ball outside of the paint and patiently backed his defender down in the post. With his left hand, Reneau showed soft touch to finish the layup over Wisconsin's Connor Essegian. This basket gave Indiana an early 11-9 lead over Wisconsin in the first half.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Champaign, Ill. to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Coached by Brad Underwood, Illinois holds a 12-5 overall record with a 3-3 mark in Big Ten Play. The Illini have won three straight games against Wisconsin, Michigan State and at Minnesota, and will play at Minnesota on Monday before hosting Indiana on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Read More
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LIVE BLOG: Welcome to our live blog straight from press row at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Indiana is set to take on Wisconsin in a critical Big Ten game for both team. We've got you covered on all the news and views, with opinion and highlights thrown in. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS PASS TO GERONIMO: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis found Jordan Geronimo open under the basket with a nice pass to beat the Wisconsin defense. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-WISCONSIN: Indiana hosts Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Somewhat surprisingly, the struggling Indiana Hoosiers are a decent-sized favorite against Wisconsin on Saturday. Indiana has lost five straight games to Power 5 teams and are just 1-10 against the Badgers in the past seven years. Here's the opening point spread, and a great history on what both teams have done against the number this season. CLICK HERE
- TYLER WAHL OUT: Wisconsin basketball will be without its leading scorer Tyler Wahl (ankle) for its road matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. CLICK HERE