WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis' Block Leads to Miller Kopp 3-Pointer Against Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's been a rough first half, but Indiana is beginning to show some life.

Northwestern's Ty Berry drove to the basket, but Trayce Jackson-Davis had other ideas. He waited patiently in the lane before timing his jump and blocking Berry's layup off the backboard.

Miller Kopp grabbed the rebound and dished it to Jackson-Davis to start the fast break. Kopp spaced the floor to the left wing, and Jackson-Davis found him in rhythm. Kopp drilled the 3-pointer from the left wing to cut Northwestern's lead to 10 points in the first half.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Penn State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions, coached by Micah Shrewsberry, are 11-4 this year with a 2-2 record in Big Ten play. Penn State is also in action on Sunday, hosting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6 p.m. ET. In its most recent game, Penn State lost 79-69 at Michigan.

