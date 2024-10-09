WATCH: Kel'el Ware Shows Off All-Around Game in Miami Heat NBA Preseason Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Kel'el Ware's rare skill set for a 7-footer was on full display during the Miami Heat's preseason opener Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Ware, the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Indiana under coach Mike Woodson, contributed in a variety of ways.
In 17 minutes, he scored 13 points on 5 for 9 shooting and made 1 of 3 3-point attempts. Ware also grabbed five rebounds, blocked four shots, swiped two steals and added one assist.
Here are the highlights.
"Just trying to do anything I can to get on the floor," Ware said in a postgame interview. "Trying to rebound the ball, block some shots – I did a little bit of that tonight – and just show that I'm able to score the ball, too, as well."
Ware helped the Heat win the NBA Summer League championship in July. Across eight games, he averaged 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game and was named to the NBA 2K25 Summer League first team.
He's excited to carry over that success now playing preseason games, as well as when the real games begin.
"It means a lot, just like you said I was at Summer League with those guys who I was on the court with, so we already got a little bit of chemistry together," Ware said Tuesday. "Just being able to play the first game with those guys is also is a blessing as well."
One of the standout moments from Ware's performance was a sequence where he blocked three shots in one possession.
"All I know is don't let the ball touch the rim," Ware said.
Ware's preseason debut ended with a narrow 111-108 loss, but he'll get four more opportunities before the regular season starts.
The Heat are scheduled to play preseason games on Oct. 13, 15, 16 and 18, and the regular season begins on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic.
