What Indiana Point Guard Xavier Johnson Said After 89-75 Loss to Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana suffered its second loss of the season on Saturday night, an 89-75 loss to No. 10 Arizona.

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson finished the game with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting with 11 assists, two rebounds and two turnovers. He got in early foul trouble, which allowed Arizona to get out to a big lead early, but Johnson and the Hoosiers fought back.

Here's what Johnson said after the game.

On the impact of Arizona's 17-0 run...

Johnson: I would say yeah, because I can't put my team in a hole like that. Being one of the leaders on the team, being one of the lead guards with Jalen out, I've got to be better. I feel like that was a big part of their win, too, as well. It had a big impact on the first half. They were making shots when I went out, and then I came back in and told my guys, 'you fought.' I can't complain about my guys because we fought back in the game. We fought hard.

On the runs Indiana made...

Johnson: We just started making shots. I think in the first half we defended, and transition, when I came out transition was getting ugly and coach put me back in and we started flowing, getting back the flow and we just kept on fighting. I can't complain about my guys. We fought.

On conversations that helped comeback...

Johnson: I told my team, I said, 'Long leads don't last early,' and they didn't. We got back in the game and we just couldn't close. And I feel like that first half lead, we got tired and stagnant in the second half.

On Indiana's slow start to the game...

Johnson: We weren't making shots. We just weren't making shots.

On Arizona responding to Indiana's runs...

Johnson: They're a really good team on the offensive end. A really, really good team. They fast break. Their bigs, they post hard. They have soft touch on the rim and they're just all around a good team. They were making shots, too, as well, early and that's just one thing we got to learn from. And we'll probably see them again in March.

On Trayce Jackson-Davis against Arizona's forwards...

Johnson: I think Trayce will be alright. I think he played a solid game. I'm not going to complain that he didn't. He's a big dude, and he's really talented.

On Indiana's resilience...

Johnson: That's just all behind coach Woodson. You've got to play hard for him all throughout, and one thing we can't complain about tonight was effort. The effort was there.

