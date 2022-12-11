WATCH: Tamar Bates' 3-Pointer Trims Arizona's Lead in Second Half
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana is refusing to go away.
The Hoosiers trailed by 13 points at the 16:41 mark in the second half, but Tamar Bates stepped up when Indiana needed him most.
After making a pair of mid-range jumpers and a layup, Bates hit a huge shot for Indiana with 12:44 left in the game. After an offensive rebound by Malik Reneau, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson took a dribble into the lane to collapse the defense. He kicked it out to the right wing to Bates, who drained a 3-pointer to make it a 59-56 game.
Bates is up to 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting on Saturday night against Arizona at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Read More
To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Arizona at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a major road test against No. 6 Kansas at Noon ET on Dec. 17 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The reigning National Champion Jayhawks are 8-1 this season with notable wins over Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Kansas' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 25 during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas when Tennessee won 64-50.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Here's the info on how to watch the Indiana-Arizona game Saturday, with the correct game time and TV information, a preview of the game and details on the matchup. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-ARIZONA LIVE BLOG: It's Indiana and Arizona, two of the premier programs in college basketball, hooking up on a Saturday night in Las Vegas. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game straight from press row, with highlights and opinion included as well. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' LAYUP: Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a left-handed layup over the Arizona defense. CLICK HERE
- WATCH THOMPSON'S 3-POINTER: Indiana forward Race Thompson got hot from 3-point land in the first half against Arizona in the Las Vegas Clash. CLICK HERE
- WATCH GALLOWAY'S BLOCK: Indiana's Trey Galloway came up with a big defensive play in the first half, blocking Courtney Ramey's shot off the backboard. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana has firmly embraced the added difficulty of its nonconference schedule this season, and the No. 14-ranked Hoosiers have a huge test on Saturday against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas. Oddsmakers favor Arizona. Here's the latest on the point spread, and great history behind the numbers for both teams this season. CLICK HERE
- TOMMY LLOYD'S THOUGHTS ON INDIANA: "It's where you want to be": The Las Vegas Clash features a top-15 matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Grand Garden Arena. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-ARIZONA 10 THINGS TO KNOW: First off, let's get the game time right for Indiana and Arizona on Saturday night. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Here's that fact and many more on the big neutral court showdown in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE