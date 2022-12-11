WATCH: Tamar Bates' 3-Pointer Trims Arizona's Lead in Second Half

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana is refusing to go away.

The Hoosiers trailed by 13 points at the 16:41 mark in the second half, but Tamar Bates stepped up when Indiana needed him most.

After making a pair of mid-range jumpers and a layup, Bates hit a huge shot for Indiana with 12:44 left in the game. After an offensive rebound by Malik Reneau, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson took a dribble into the lane to collapse the defense. He kicked it out to the right wing to Bates, who drained a 3-pointer to make it a 59-56 game.

Bates is up to 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting on Saturday night against Arizona at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Next up for Indiana is a major road test against No. 6 Kansas at Noon ET on Dec. 17 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The reigning National Champion Jayhawks are 8-1 this season with notable wins over Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Kansas' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 25 during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas when Tennessee won 64-50.

