What Indiana Star Lamar Wilkerson Brings to Oklahoma City

In 2021, Lamar Wilkerson was playing JUCO ball at Three Rivers College. Now, after stops at Sam Houston State and Indiana, Wilkerson has reached the point most hoopers only dream of: an NBA contract.

On Wednesday morning, following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Wilkerson to an Exhibit-10 contract.



Worth noting, an Exhibit-10 is a non-guaranteed deal, but it will afford Wilkerson the opportunity to compete in the NBA Summer League and work towards a two-way contract.

What is Indiana star Lamar Wilkerson bringing to the NBA?

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Justin Mullins (20) defends Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Put concisely: the Oklahoma City Thunder signed an ultra-polished three-level scorer.



Wilkerson’s premier skill is undoubtedly his long-distance jumper. He shot 39.2 percent at the Division 1 level and hit 306 total triples across four years. In other words, sharpshooter would be an understatement.

From a catch-and-shoot perspective, Wilkerson is incredibly effective. He has deep range – even well beyond the NBA line – and a lightning-quick, buttery-smooth stroke. At 6-foot-6 and with the speed of his jumper, Wilkerson can get his jumper off at will in catch-and-shoot situations.

He is effective off movement – be it left to right or right to left. Wilkerson can knock down jumpers curling around screens, flaring or just spotting up.



And he’s anything but uncomfortable off the bounce. Wilkerson is the full package as a shooter: shot fake into a one-dribble pull-up, side-step triple, step-backs – you name it.

He can hit off-the-dribble jumpers from beyond the arc, and he’s also quite impressive in the midrange with a similar array of moves. And at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds with a tight handle and stellar athleticism, Wilkerson is naturally a threat attacking the rack, as well.

He can push in transition, where he often utilizes his strong frame to bounce defenders – or he can drive a closeout in the halfcourt and finish at or even above the rim.

Wilkerson can be tremendously patient in the paint, playing off two feet and utilizing shot fakes to let defenders fly by or to draw a foul. He also seeks out contact at a high clip (which is why he shot 3.9 free throws per game).

And, on top of all that bucket-getting (20.9 points per game), Wilkerson averaged 2.4 assists per outing – which is a solid number for an off-ball guard tasked with carrying the brunt of the scoring load.

Defensively, with his length, lateral agility and size, Wilkerson could guard a variety of positions effectively. And he also anticipated well, averaging 1.0 steals per game across his four seasons playing Division 1 hoops.

Offensively, there may not be a weakness in Wilkerson’s game. An extraordinarily gifted scorer, Wilkerson can do it from anywhere on the floor.

His shooting will translate seamlessly to the league. His downhill ability, however, may be less utilized, considering the athleticism and size throughout the league.

And defensively, he may not be a stalwart, but he’s solid enough – and versatile enough – to, at the bare minimum, hold up on that end.

Wilkerson projects as a spark-plug scorer who can come in and flip a game on its head in the blink of an eye. He won’t take anything off the table defensively. He’ll make the right play when it presents itself offensively.

And, on his best nights, he’ll do what microwave scorers do: get scorching hot and carry his team to the promised land. First, though, to ensure he sticks around long enough to get that opportunity, he must impress in Summer League action and earn a two-way contract before the 2026-27 season gets underway.