Indiana Basketball Makes Top 8 for In-State 2027 4-Star Guard Jason Gardner Jr.

On Tuesday, four-star 2027 guard Jason Gardner Jr. cut his list to eight schools – including Indiana. The Hoosiers will battle Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, DePaul, Creighton, Ohio State and Stanford for Gardner, who is an Indiana native.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Jason Gardner Jr. is down to eight schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-1 point guard and top-60 prospect in the 2027 class has scheduled four official visits: https://t.co/FsdmySEugO pic.twitter.com/xyAJeyTf1L — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 4, 2026

Who is 2027 guard Jason Gardner Jr.?

An in-state prospect who attends Fishers High School, Gardner’s current home floor is less than 75 miles from Assembly Hall.



The 6-foot-1 guard is ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Indiana, and the No. 63 overall recruit in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings. He currently holds at least 20 Division 1 offers.

2027 Indiana target Jason Gardner Jr. scouting report

Fishers High School junior Jason Gardner, Jr. (5) looks to pass during the second half of a Mudsock Rivalry basketball game against Hamilton Southeastern High School, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at Fishers Event Center. Fishers High School won 68-61. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lightning-quick, wiry-strong guard, Gardner’s game is very downhill-oriented. With his ball-on-a-string handle, ability to probe and allow driving lanes to open, along with his exceptional first-step burst, Gardner can get two feet in the paint at will in the halfcourt.

Once he’s collapsed a defense, he can score himself – often with an at-the-rim layup – or kick out to a spot-up shooter or dump it off to an open big. He tends to be a solid decision-maker, as Gardner often makes the right choice between finishing himself or hitting a teammate.

In the open floor, Gardner is a blur. He has exceptional straight-line speed, and he is a gifted finisher in transition – a skill certainly enhanced by his vertical explosion.

The key area for growth in Gardner’s game: shooting. He has a low set point – which can be troublesome for an already-undersized guard – and isn’t exactly oozing confidence as a shooter.

How would 2027 prospect Jason Gardner Jr. fit at Indiana?

Fishers High School junior Jason Gardner, Jr. (5) shoots around Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Landon Osswald (35) during the second half of a Mudsock Rivalry basketball game, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at Fishers Event Center. Fishers High School won 68-61. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers already have a 2027 commit in Chase Branham, who is a sharpshooter, among other things, and could pair nicely alongside Gardner. The only question: how would Gardner fit in with a crowded, veteran backcourt room at Indiana?

Markus Burton, Bryce Lindsay, Jaeden Mustaf and Prince-Alexander Moody will all be eligible to return to the Hoosiers next year.



Naturally, given the constant turmoil that characterizes every offseason – remember: Indiana lost nearly its entire rotation this offseason – it’s impossible to predict who comes back next season. But if even half of that crew runs it back in Bloomington, Gardner will find playing time tough to come by.

On the flip side, if there is roster movement and Gardner winds up at Indiana and finds himself in the reserve lead-guard role, he’d be an electrifying presence who would inject instant energy into the Hoosiers offense.

He could push the pace in transition and generate looks for himself and teammates in the halfcourt. And, again, he and the sweet-shooting Branham would have the potential to develop into a dynamic duo.