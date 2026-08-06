ESPN Projects Indiana Basketball's Ceiling and Floor For 2026-27 – Why It's Too Low

By any quantifiable metric, Indiana basketball had one of the best offseasons in the country.



The Hoosiers needed size. That was evident after they were tossed around on the boards in Year 1 of the Darian DeVries era. So DeVries and his staff went and landed SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu and Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell. (And Sam Alexis may even be back in 2026-27.)

Indiana needed a lead guard. How about three-year Notre Dame standout Markus Burton, one of the top guards in the country?



Bryce Lindsay (Villanova) and Darren Harris (Duke) give the Hoosiers a pair of high-level floor-spacers. Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech) offers Indiana a transition threat it hasn’t seen in years.

ESPN projects Indiana basketball's ceiling and floor in 2026-27

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries reacts in the first half of the NCAA game at Value City Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And the freshman class, which was unbelievably impressive in Peru back in July, cannot be glossed over. The Hoosiers have tremendous depth and firepower.



Most importantly, though, the pieces fit. Naturally, the expectations have been elevated going into 2026-27 – but, at least according to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, only slightly.

Medcalf offered a projected ceiling and floor for every Big Ten squad, and here’s his take on the Hoosiers:

Indiana’s 2026-27 Postseason Ceiling: Round of 32

Indiana’s 2026-27 Postseason Floor: Round of 64

Starting with the floor, the Round of 64 is spot on. With the expanded tournament field and the Hoosiers’ revamped roster, they’re going to find their way into the Big Dance. Last year’s club was firmly on the bubble, and Indiana is going to take a step forward in DeVries’ second year at the helm.

But it is entirely possible the Hoosiers have a first-round exit – even if they put together an excellent campaign and earn a relatively high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As for Medcalf’s projected ceiling for Indiana, it is… debatable, to say the least. Again, the Hoosiers are very talented. (Bart Torvik’s talent metric ranks them as the fourth-most talented team in the country.)

The key question: can DeVries properly utilize his ultra-gifted players on both ends? Indiana’s ceiling ultimately hinges heavily on DeVries. He is yet to make an NCAA Tournament appearance in two seasons as a high-major head coach – although he went to the Big Dance in three of his final four seasons at Drake.

Historically, he has helmed clubs with a strong defensive identity, but offensive struggles. That bodes well heading into 2026-27. The Hoosiers, with their aforementioned plethora of scoring options, won’t have trouble finding nylon on offense.

Defensive success isn’t a guarantee, but Indiana should have the personnel to flourish on that end – especially with DeVries pushing the right buttons.

Circling back to our main question – what is Indiana’s postseason ceiling? – there is no clear-cut answer, but it certainly is not the Round of 32.



Indiana has shooters in spades – which means the ability to get hot on any given night and shoot itself to an upset – and, in general, high upside as a squad. If the Hoosiers do put it all together, an Elite Eight run is not out of the question.