What Indiana Wing Tucker DeVries Brings to Boston

After a prosperous collegiate career, which saw Tucker DeVries suit up for Drake, West Virginia and Indiana – and find success at each stop – the high-scoring wing went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft.

But on Wednesday morning, DeVries put pen to paper and signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Boston Celtics. He becomes the second former Hoosier of the day to sign an NBA deal, as Lamar Wilkerson agreed to an Exhibit-10 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

What are the Boston Celtics getting in Tucker DeVries?

DeVries, who spent all five of his college seasons under his father Darian DeVries, is the quintessential coach’s son. He has an innate understanding of the game and consistently makes the right play.

And he just so happens also to be a superbly gifted scorer who racked up 2423 points in his college career. DeVries’ bread and butter is shooting the rock. He connected on a whopping 358 triples at an efficient clip of 35.9 percent.

He has a compact, one-motion jumper and is a rhythmic shooter who elevates well. And at 6-foot-7, he never has trouble getting it off. DeVries is at his best in catch-and-shoot situations, but can put the ball on the deck and get to pull-ups – both from deep or in the midrange.

He is physical and creative inside the arc, where he can get to the rim or even play out of the post. DeVries often finds ways to sneak past bigger defenders – although he isn’t exactly a twitchy athlete – while he utilizes his strong frame to back down smaller ones.

But he isn’t just a scorer. DeVries is a severely underrated passer – a common trait in coaches’ sons – with the ability to make plays out of the post or simply keep the ball moving.

And although he lacks NBA-level vertical explosion, he has an eye for where the ball is coming off, is physical on box outs and has the motor to chase down boards – all of which allowed him to average 5.5 rebounds in his career.

In the NBA, DeVries’ creativity and feel for the game likely won’t translate to inside-the-arc creation. And it’ll be difficult for him to be a plus defender.



But DeVries’ basketball IQ will pay dividends on both ends of the floor. He won’t make mental mistakes, he’ll be a consistent help defender and he’ll do everything in his power to keep opposing players in front (even if he isn’t always successful).

On offense, he won’t take anything off the table – and he’ll shoot the cover off the ball. And this is big: he’s going to be a Boston Celtic.



There isn’t an organization in the league better at putting its players in positions to succeed. If any squad can best utilize DeVries’ diverse skill set and push his few weaknesses into the background, it’ll be the Celtics.

For now, though, he must focus on putting together a successful NBA Summer League. If he does, DeVries will likely cement himself as a two-way player (NBA and G-League) for the 2026-27 season, which will give him ample opportunities to prove himself worthy of even more.