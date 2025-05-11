When Might Indiana Coach Darian DeVries Offer In-State Recruits?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When a new men’s basketball coach is hired at Indiana, one of the questions they are inevitably asked is how they plan to dominate the state of Indiana in recruiting.
People from Indiana believe, with near unanimity, in the exceptionalism of players from inside the Hoosier State. It’s held as an article of faith that Indiana native players are fundamentally sounder, value being two-way players, and most of all, know better than anyone what it means to play for the Hoosiers.
There’s truth in some of that. Indiana-based recruits have been highly sought in recent years. Trent Sisley, of Lincoln City, Ind., by way of Monteverde Academy in Florida, is the one player that’s Indiana-bound from the Class of 2025.
However, many in-state recruits have gotten away. Fishers native Jalan Haralson is headed to Notre Dame. Greenfield native Braylon Mullins is going to Connecticut.
Purdue has recently had some of its best-ever seasons with in-state players leading the way. Current Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith is from Westfield. Fletcher Loyer is from Fort Wayne, and Trey Kaufman-Renn is from Sellersburg.
The overall point is that Indiana produces talent. It’s been proven time and again.
However, in the early days of recruiting for the Class of 2026, new Indiana coach Darian DeVries has yet to offer a player from Indiana, at least as far as any offers that have been publicly revealed.
That might irk fans who want in-state kids playing at Indiana, but there is a good reason why in-state players haven’t been offered yet.
There aren’t many in-state players near the top of the national rankings from the Class of 2026.
When the composite rankings for both 247Sports and On3 are taken into account, only three Indiana-based players are in the top 150 of either ranking system. Only two of them are uncommitted.
Steven Reynolds III, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from South Bend and a four-star recruit, is ranked 71st by On3 and 75th by 247Sports. He starred at South Bend Washington High School, but will not be playing there in 2026.
Reynolds was offered by Mike Woodson’s staff, but it is unknown if Indiana retains interest with DeVries in charge. On3 has Michigan State as Reynolds’ most likely destination with Purdue second.
Purdue already has the only other player in the top 150 of both websites. Mount Vernon, Ind., combo guard Luke Ertel has already committed to the Boilermakers. He’s ranked 136th at 247Sports and 141st at On3.
The only other Indiana player in the top 150 is Plainfield native Noah Smith. The small forward ranks 150th at On3. He’s been offered by Wisconsin, Indiana State and Toledo.
That’s it for the Class of 2026 as far as Indiana players in the top 150. There are other Indiana-based players – such as Melakih Cunningham of Gary (Overtime Elite) and Cuba Smith of Ogden Dunes (La Lumiere) – playing for the prominent prep schools, but neither is highly rated.
With DeVries committed to bringing the best players to Indiana, the best players are elsewhere at the moment.
The Class of 2027 offers more promise.
It’s the early stages of assessing that class, but Evansville native Jaylan Mitchell is ranked seventh by On3 and 12th by 247Sports in their Class of 2027 rankings. A small forward, Mitchell is scheduled to play at SPIRE Academy in Ohio after starring for Evansville Reitz High School the last two seasons.
Fishers native Jason Gardner Jr., son of one-time Arizona star Jason Gardner, is ranked 21st by 247Sports and 44th by On3. Gardner was offered by Indiana in October 2024. There is no word on whether interest is being reciprocated by DeVries and staff, but it would be a surprise if it wasn’t.
Ranked 74th by 247Sports, but not ranked by On3, Indianapolis native Isaiah Hill is a 6-foot-10 center who plays at Pike High School. Hill does not yet have any offers.
DeVries has demonstrated in the past that he can successfully recruit Indiana. His teams at Drake featured several Indiana natives – D.J. Wilkins, Tremell Murphy, Anthony Murphy, Jonah Jackson – who led the Bulldogs to Missouri Valley Conference contention.
DeVries’ point guard at Drake, Roman Penn, was from Calumet City, Ill., on the Illinois-Indiana state line, but he played at Hammond (Ind.) Bishop Noll High School.
