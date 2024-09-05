Where Indiana Basketball Recruiting Targets Rank in Updated ESPN 100

🇩🇪 2025 7-0 F/C Eric Reibe avg'd 13.5 PPG & 7.2 RPG in 24.1 MPG through 6 games at #AST2024



Terrific off the PnP (57.9% on 3.2 3PA). Scored inside with a tough lefty baby hook + soft touch with either hand. Good length and mobility to use on D.



No wonder why he has 24 D1 offers pic.twitter.com/3ZHROZ8ZXE