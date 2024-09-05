Where Indiana Basketball Recruiting Targets Rank in Updated ESPN 100
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – College basketball recruiting is heating up as the school year begins.
Indiana hosted five-star recruit Jalen Haralson on an official visit last weekend, and it has several other official visits planned for the coming weeks. On Thursday, ESPN updated its top-100 rankings for the class of 2025, which included several Indiana targets.
Indiana does not currently have any commitments in the class of 2025, but 77 of the 100 players in the ESPN 100 remain uncommitted. Here's a list of where Indiana's class of 2025 recruiting targets landed in the updated ESPN 100, along with scheduled visits, top school lists and highlights.
No. 4 – Nate Ament
Ament is a 6-foot-9, 185-pound small forward from Highland School in Warrenton, Va. He announced a scholarship offer from Indiana on Sept. 17, 2023, but Ament has not visited Indiana yet or announced a top list of schools.
No. 10 – Jalen Haralson
Haralson is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward from La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind. He has visited Indiana several times, most recently over the Aug. 31 weekend for an official visit. In March, Haralson announced his top nine schools: Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Purdue.
No. 12 – Mikel Brown Jr.
Brown is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard from DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. He has scheduled an official visit to Indiana on Sept. 13, but has not announced a top list of schools.
No. 23 – Eric Reibe
Reibe is a 7-foot, 215-pound center from Bullis School in Potomac, Md. He has scheduled an official visit to Indiana on Sept. 20. In July, Reibe announced his top 11 schools: UConn, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, Harvard, Indiana, Ohio State, West Virginia, Oregon and Stanford.
No. 24 – Braylon Mullins
Mullins is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Ind. He has visited Indiana several times and has scheduled an official visit to Indiana on Sept. 20. In July, Mullins announced his top 10 schools: Indiana, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, North Carolina, Duke, UConn, Kentucky and Kansas.
No. 26 – Bryson Tiller
Tiller is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound power forward from Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga. He took an official visit to Indiana on Dec. 16, 2023, and Indiana visited him at Overtime Elite on Thursday. He has not announced a top list of schools.
No. 92 – Trent Sisley
Sisley is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound power forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. He previously attended Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind., before transferring to Montverde for his senior season. He has visited Indiana several times and has scheduled an official visit to Indiana on Sept. 20. In June, Sisley announced his top five schools: Iowa, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Purdue.
