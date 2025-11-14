Why Nick Dorn's Return From Injury Could Be Key For Indiana Basketball
There's been a lot to like about Indiana's 3-0 start to the 2025-26 season under new coach Darian DeVries, such as scoring 98-plus points in each game on 47.5% 3-point shooting.
And the offensive firepower may not stop there.
During Wednesday's 101-70 win over Milwaukee, the Hoosiers welcomed guard Nick Dorn to the rotation. The 6-foot-7 transfer guard from Elon University missed the beginning of the season due to a foot injury, but he could turn out to be a key player this year.
Dorn wasted no time impacting Wednesday's game, as he drilled a jump shot to give the Hoosiers a 10-point lead midway through the first half. In just seven minutes off the bench, Dorn finished with eight points on 3-for-6 shooting and made 1-of-3 3-point attempts. He also had three rebounds, one assist and split a pair of free throw attempts.
Though Dorn is not a finished product yet, DeVries was intrigued by Wednesday's effort.
"I think you saw why we were excited to get [Dorn] out there," DeVries said. "His first possession he's firing up a three and knocks it down. So that was great for him I'm sure, too. Whole thing for him, and he knows this, is just got to be a process to get him back to up some game shape and not putting him in a bad position as he's still working his way back from the injury."
Prior to bringing in the walk-ons, Indiana played an eight-man rotation in the first two games. Tayton Conerway, Lamar Wilkerson, Conor Enright and Jasai Miles covered minutes at the point guard and shooting guard spots, while Tucker DeVries and Trent Sisley are versatile enough to play both small forward and power forward.
Dorn figures to mix in at shooting guard and small forward, providing good size and length at 6-foot-7. Last season at Elon, he averaged 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 35.1% from 3-point range on 8.4 attempts per game.
"He gives us another guy that can go out there and make four or five [threes] in a night," DeVries said. "Like he shoots it at a high, high level and is a big, strong guy, too. So it just gives us a lot of versatility from our bench right now. That's certainly something that as a coach is a great luxury."
"Even in the Marquette game where we have all the foul trouble, would've been great to have another guy that we could have put in there. As he continues to work back, it's nice that we got another person that can go in there and not only just do –– go in and do what we ask, but he's a guy at that can change a game when he comes in."