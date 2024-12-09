Point Spread: Indiana Double-Digit Favorite in Big Ten Home Opener vs. Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is the last of the 18 Big Ten teams to get started with conference play, but that finally happens on Monday night when the Hoosiers take on Minnesota at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. And even though it's just the first of 20 league games, it's a must-win situation for the Hoosiers.
The Big Ten is tough this year, as always. It may not be too top heavy — Purdue at No. 12 is the highest-ranked league team in the Kenpom.com rankings — but there's plenty of depth. Getting wins won't be easy.
That's why a home game against Minnesota — the lowest-ranked team in the league — is a great way for the Hoosiers to start the Big Ten season. They have to get a win right out of the gate, and it should happen.
According to the oddsmakers at the Fanduel.com gambling website, Indiana is a 10.5-point favorite over the Gophers. The over/under is 140.5.
It's unlikely there will be more double-digit point spreads in league play, but it's not surprising. Indiana is 6-0 at home so far this season, and they've covered in four of those six games. The two games they didn't cover — SIU-Edwardsville and UNC Greensboro — they still won by 19 and 13 points.
Home teams are 9-5 so far in Big Ten games in the past week. The Hoosiers' other December league game is Friday at Nebraska.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Miami of Ohio have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 7-2
Indiana overall vs. spread: 5-4
- Indiana home record: 6-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 4-2
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 7-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 5-3
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-1
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-1
- Indiana over total: 4
Indiana under total: 5
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Minnesota has done so far this season
Minnesota is 6-4 on the season and 0-1 in Big Ten games, losing at home to Michigan State last Tuesday. This is their first true road game of the season, having played eight games at Williams Arena and two in Florida — both losses.
The Gophers are just 1-9 against the point spread this season and are the lowest ranked Big Ten team of the 18 in the Kenpom.com rankings, checking in at No. 111. (Indiana, by the way, is No. 44.)
Here's what they've done so far this season:
- Nov. 6 — Minnesota beat Oral Roberts 80-57 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (covered). The score (137) went undver the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 9 — Minnesota beat Omaha 68-64 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (132) went under the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 13 — Minnesota lost to North Texas 54-51 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (105) went under the 129.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 16 — Minnesota beat Yale 59-56 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (115) went under the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 19 — Minnesota beat Cleveland State 58-47 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (105) went under the 128.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 25 — Minnesota beat Central Michigan 68-65 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (133) went over the 129.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 — Minnesota lost to Wichita State 68-66 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (134) went under the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2.
- Nov. 29 — Minnesota lost to Wake Forest 68-66 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. as a 3.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (134) went over the 127.5 over/under total. Record: 5-3.
- Dec. 1 — Minnesota beat Benthune Cookman 79-62 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went over the 129.5 over/under total. Record: 6-3.
- Dec. 4 — Minnesota lost to Michigan State 90-72 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 132.5 over/under total. Record: 6-4.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana starts its Big Ten season Monday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, the point spread and over/under, projected score, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Minnesota’s visit to Assembly Hall on Monday is an opportunity for Indiana to start its Big Ten slate right … or very wrong. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON NOISE IS TIRESOME: Todd Golden writes about how the noise that surrounds Mike Woodson has become worse than what the noise is about. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA CONTROLS SECOND HALF TO BEAT MIAMI OF OHIO: Indiana took control of the game in the second half to take down Miami of Ohio 76-57 on Friday. CLICK HERE.
- WOODSON WANTS MORE FROM HIS DEFENSE: Statistically, Indiana was good on Friday in the win over Miami of Ohio, but Mike Woodson saw breakdowns he wants fixed. CLICK HERE.