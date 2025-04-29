Big Ten Daily (April 28): Big Ten Tennis Programs Qualify For NCAA Championship
With the regular season and Big Ten tournaments in the rearview mirror for men's and women's tennis, programs can now turn their attention to the NCAA Championship. In the Big Ten, that means that 16 total teams — 8 on the men's side and 8 on the women's side — are going to compete for a title.
Per the Big Ten official website, "the NCAA field includes 64 teams playing at 16 different sites for the first and second rounds, May 2-5. Sixteen teams advance to the Super Regionals on May 9-11 with eight teams moving on to the National Championship, May 16-18, at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas."
Men's Qualifiers
UCLA
Ohio State
Michigan State
USC
Michigan
Illinois
Washington
Nebraska
Women's Qualifiers
Ohio State
Michigan
Washington
UCLA
Wisconsin
USC
Illinois
Iowa
Ex-Michigan Football Assistants Hit With Show-Cause Penalties From NCAA
Two former Michigan football assistant coaches were hit with show-cause penalties from the NCAA on Monday over recruiting violations that happened in the past. Ex-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was issued a one-year ban from college athletics, while defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale faces a two-year ban.
Minter knowingly made impermissible early contact with a high school prospect several times and did not report the violations to the school's compliance department. Clinkscale admitted to providing impermissible benefits to prospects and their families and also failed to report. Clinkscale also didn't provide complete information during an interview as a part of an NCAA investigation.
Minter and Clinkscale are both currently in the NFL, employed by former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, which means these punishments aren't really punishments at all. Neither coach is expected to return to the college ranks anytime soon meaning the one-year and two-year respective bans for Minter and Clinkscale will likely never keep them from working.
