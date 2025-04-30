Big Ten Daily (April 29): Washington Baseball Player Named National Hitter Of The Week
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week awards the period ending April 27. Washington senior outfielder AJ Guerrero was named National Hitter of the Week.
Guerrero was on an absolute tear last week. He hit four home runs and led Washington to a 3-1 week and a fifth Big Ten series win. The Huskies scored 48 runs over the four-game stretch, with 13 of them being knocked in by Guerrero.
Over the course of the entire week, the hot, Husky left fielder batted a scorching .706 (12-17) with one double, four home runs and 13 RBI. Of those home runs, two of them were grand slams. He hit a bomb in each game, bringing his season total to eight and his career total to 41.
His numbers were impressive across the entire stat column. He finished with a 1.471 slugging and a .714 on-base percentage. He also stole a base, walked twice and was hit by a pitch. Throw in the fact that he didn't strike out in any of his 17 at bats, and he was an easy choice for the award this week.
Illinois Golf's Jackson Buchanan Wins Prestigious National Award
After four years of great success at Illinois, Jackson Bucahanan was rewarded by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and GCAA, which presented the golfer with the prestigious Byron Nelson Award.
As the tweet above says, the award is given out annually to celebrate the nation's top scholar athletes among graduating seniors. Winners are recognized for their achievements not just in competition but also in the classroom and community.
"Winning the Byron Nelson Award is a dream come true, and I am so grateful to be considered a worthy recipient," Buchanan said via Illinois Fighting Illini on SI. "Seeing my name mentioned alongside Mr. Nelson's is an incredible honor and a powerful reminder of the impact he made on the world."
Buchanan is the first Illini to win the award.
Iowa's George Kittle Lands Massive New Deal with 49ers
George Kittle is once again the NFL’s highest-paid tight end after finalizing a record-setting contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
The former Iowa standout's new deal is reportedly worth $76.4 million over four years, giving Kittle an average annual salary of $19.1 million. This number surpasses the $19 million mark set by Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who held the top spot for a short time after signing a contract extension earlier this month. Kittle’s extension includes $40 million in total guarantees, with $35 million guaranteed at signing.
Per Iowa Hawkeyes on SI, Kittle moved to Iowa as a child and played high school football in Iowa City and Cedar Falls before committing to the University of Iowa. Under head coach Kirk Ferentz, his role evolved from a lightly used freshman to a senior leader, finishing his college career with 48 catches, 737 yards, and 10 touchdowns.
Koi Perich Named Preseason All-American
Star defensive back and return man Koi Perich is viewed as one of the best players in college football heading into the 2025 season.
Perich was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-American team as a safety on Wednesday after a stellar true freshman season. The versatile and athletic Perich recorded 46 total tackles and five interceptions last year, which earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors. He was also a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Finalist.
It's going to be very interesting to see how Perich is used in 2025. Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck created a buzz this spring by giving Perich a "split" jersey during spring ball, which indicates that he'll be utilized on both sides of the ball this fall.
