Indiana Basketball Opponent Rotation For 2025-26 Season Set By Big Ten
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It wasn't too long ago that the Big Ten basketball opponent rotation was something of a non-event. Most teams were played twice on the schedule.
With an 18-team, super-sized Big Ten, that is no longer the case. Big Ten teams only play three other teams twice in men's basketball.
The Big Ten announced its opponent rotation for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.
Indiana will have its usual 10 home and 10 away games on the slate. The annual mystery is which teams will be played twice. The answer for the Hoosiers is Michigan State, Minnesota and its annual protected rival, Purdue.
Indiana last played Michigan State home-and-home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers last played the Golden Gophers twice during the 2023-24 campaign.
Apart from the home-and-home opponents, the Big Ten effectively just reversed the sites of the 2024-25 games. Indiana will host Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin. The Hoosiers played all of the above on the road in 2025.
Indiana will travel to Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA and USC. The Hoosiers hosted all of those teams in 2025.
Here's the full list of Big Ten men's basketball opponents:
ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern
INDIANA
Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Maryland Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue
IOWA
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Purdue
MARYLAND
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC
Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
MINNESOTA
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Indiana, Northwestern, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska
OHIO STATE
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin
OREGON
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: UCLA, USC, Washington
PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers
PURDUE
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Away: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin
RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State
UCLA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Oregon, USC, Washington
USC
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, Washington
WASHINGTON
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Oregon, UCLA, USC
WISCONSIN
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home/Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue
