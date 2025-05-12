Big Ten Daily (May 10 & 11): Maryland And Penn State Advance To NCAA Quarterfinals
Per the Big Ten's official website, for the eighth time in eight years, at least two conference teams have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament. Both Maryland and Penn State moved past the first round after strong performances.
Penn State beat Colgate 13-11, while Maryland defeated Air Force 13-5 to advance into the quarterfinals. The Nittany Lions will now take on back-to-back defending national champions Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Sunday May 18, and the Terps will face their in-state rival Georgetown.
Syracuse vs. Princeton and Cornell vs. Richmond round out the field for quarterfinal round.
Big Ten Sends Eight Teams to NCAA Softball Tournament
The Big Ten Conference has qualified eight teams for the 2025 NCAA Division I Softball Championship. Michigan received the automatic bid by winning the conference, while Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and Washington earned at-large bids.
The graphic below lays out when and where each team will play and who their opponent will be.
UCLA Moves On To NCAA Quarterfinals
Per the Big Ten's official website, the 16th-ranked UCLA Men's Tennis team has advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals, where they will play third-ranked Texas on Friday, May 16.
The Bruins (19-8) are the lone unseeded team left in a field that includes No. 1 seed Wake Forest, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Stanford, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Columbia and No. 12 Mississippi State. UCLA defeated rival USC, 4-2, on Friday in Westwood to capture a Super Regional trophy and earn a trip to Waco.
Related Big Ten Stories
- Former Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke Signs With 49ers; CJ West Still To Ink Deal: Kurtis Rourke was drafted in the seventh round by the 49ers. CJ West was drafted in the fourth round by San Francisco. CLICK HERE
- Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Purdue-Notre Dame Rivalry Game: The kickoff time as been announced for Purdue's trip to South Bend for a rivalry clash with Notre Dame during the 2025 college football season. CLICK HERE