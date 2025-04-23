Big Ten Daily (April 22): Will The Big Ten Conference Pick Up Another Member?
Could The Big Ten Add Another Team?
It feels like conference realignment is something that's going to be discussed continuously for the foreseeable future until we get to some sort of a superconference setup. I mean at this point, we're calling a conference the Big Ten with 18 members. Per some close to the situation, another school could be joining the Big Ten soon.
According to a new report from long-time sports media executive and seven-time Emmy winner Jim Williams, Big Ten officials say there’s a great deal to like about the Utah Utes, who would be a “good fit”. However, they are not a lock, and at this point, "no one is a lock”.
It doesn't seem like anything is imminent, but if the Big Ten is looking to add a new member in the near future, keep an eye out for the Utes.
Elite Guard Transfers From One Big Ten Team To Another
The transfer portal is quite a monster these days, across all sports, but in basketball we can literally see a completely new team from season to season, especially when there's a coaching change. The USC Trojans didn't get a new coach, as Eric Musselman prepares for year two in Los Angeles, but he does have some work to do with his roster heading into the 2025-26 season. He definitely got some help as former Virginia Tech and Maryland guard Rodney Rice committed to the Trojans.
Per USC Trojans on SI, Rice is expected to make a major impact on the court for Musselman and Co.
Rice is a four-star guard who spent the 2024-2025 season with the Maryland Terrapins. The Terrapins had a stellar season, ending with a 27-9 record, 14-6 in Big Ten conference play. It was one of Maryland’s best seasons in over a decade, making it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. After losing guard Wesley Yates III to the portal and already lacking depth last season, bringing in a talented player like Rice was crucial. With guard and leading scorer Desmond Claude returning, he and Rice could turn into a dynamic duo for the Trojans.
Rice ultimately chose USC over Villanova, Auburn, Tennessee, and Gonzaga. Rice could have played for his former Maryland coach, and Tennessee made a strong push for the shooting guard, but Musselman secured a commitment from the talented guard.
Rice is the seventh player to be added to the USC roster via the portal, joining former Virginia forward Jacob Cofie, Robert Morris guard Amarion Dickerson, CSUN forward Keonte Jones, Samford forward Jaden Brownell, Youngstown State center Gabe Dynes, and Utah forward Ezra Ausar. With Rice in the fold, USC is up to 13 scholarship players for next season, out of the allotted 15.
UCLA Bruins Adding Both Iamaleava Brothers
The Nico Iamaleava saga has been well documented. The former Tennessee quarterback decided to "hold out" in order to receive more money via NIL deals and/or from the collectives at UT. Now, he's at UCLA and reportedly for much less money. With Nico penciled in as the starter, the UCLA coaching staff believes it has its quarterback of the future. It may now also have its backup of the future and perhaps a starter down the road, and it's another Iamaleava.
The younger brother of Nico, Madden, just enrolled early as a true freshman at Arkansas in January, but after watching his brother navigate the new world that is college football and land in Westwood, he decided to follow suit.
Coming out of high school, Nico was a five-star talent and a consensus top-ten prospect in the country. He reeled in more than 25 offers before picking Tennessee and showed real promise last year as a true sophomore starter. Madden, a four-star prospect in his own right, had over 25 offers as well and actually committed to UCLA before flipping to Arkansas and enrolling early. Now, both Iamaleava brothers are Bruins as we march toward the 2025 college football season.
