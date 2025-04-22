Former Drexel Guard Jason Drake Is Headed To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries continued to add components to Indiana’s backcourt. On Tuesday, former Drexel guard Jason Drake made a commitment to Indiana.
Drake confirmed the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday.
Drake is a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds for the Dragons in 2024. Drexel, members of the Coastal Athletic Association, finished 18-15 overall and 9-9 in the CAA.
Drake – who visited Indiana on Monday – has had a long, winding road to power conference basketball. A native of Ferndale, Mich. just outside Detroit, Drake originally played at Cleveland State. He was a reserve guard and played just 17 games for the Vikings in the 2022-23 season.
In the 2023-24 season, Drake dropped down to the junior college level. He played for Butler Community College in Kansas and averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. That level of production got Division I programs to take a new look at him and he ended up at Philadelphia-based Drexel.
By current eligibility rules, Drake should have three years of eligibility remaining. Junior college years do not count towards eligibility as determined by a recent court case, but all eligibility rules remain very much in flux at the moment.
Drake will provide more shooting depth for the Hoosiers. He converted 39.6% of his shots at Drexel. He’s also an adept free throw shooter at 85.3%. According to Kenpom, Drake ranked 258th nationally in assist rate at 23.5.
According to The Portal Report, Drake received interest from St. John’s, Pittsburgh, St. Joseph’s, Temple and Central Florida.
How Drake fits in with Indiana’s still-evolving backcourt remains to be seen. Will he be a bench option to spell the likes of Conor Enright, Tayton Conerway and Jasai Miles? Competition will be fierce among those players.
Drake is the seventh player added to the Indiana roster. Besides Enright, Conerway and Miles, Indiana has added Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries and Reed Bailey. Incoming freshman Trent Sisley is also part of the mix.
By current roster and scholarship rules, also an evolving situation, Indiana should have five scholarships left and seven roster spots available. Both of those counts depend partly on whether scholarship limits remain in place and are contingent on the approval of the House settlement.
