The last time Purdue beat Indiana in football, the Boilermakers were putting the finishing touches on a 4-8 season, while the Hoosiers were wrapping up a 3-9 campaign.



Tom Allen was fired the following day.

Less than three years later, Purdue finds itself trying to prevent its biggest rival from reaching the College Football Playoff for a third straight season.



Few rivalries in college football have undergone as dramatic a shift in such a short period of time as Indiana-Purdue since Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington.

Indiana's recent dominance in the Old Oaken Bucket game

Purdue owns a 77-44-6 advantage in the all-time series and had won five of the previous six meetings before Cignetti got to Bloomington.



It's not simply that Indiana has won both meetings since. It's the manner in which the Hoosiers have won them.

Indiana reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket with a 66-0 win in 2024, its largest margin of victory in series history. The Hoosiers racked up 582 yards of offense that night, while Purdue didn't even reach the century mark.



A year later, Indiana went to West Lafayette and won 56-3.



According to Indiana's game notes, those performances represent the most points the Hoosiers have ever scored against Purdue at home and on the road, respectively.

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In eight quarters of football against Cignetti's Hoosiers, Purdue has yet to score a touchdown and has been outscored 122-3.



Even considering the struggles Purdue has endured over the last two seasons, that's a staggering level of dominance in a rivalry game.

Indiana is playing for more than the Old Oaken Bucket

Perhaps the most telling sign of how much this rivalry has changed is what the game has meant for Indiana in recent years.



In 2024, the Hoosiers needed to beat Purdue to solidify their College Football Playoff case. Last year, they were playing to finish off an undefeated regular season.

This year, following an overtime loss at Washington, Indiana once again enters the rivalry clash with its playoff hopes hanging in the balance.



A win over Purdue used to be one of the few things Indiana fans could hang their hats on at the end of some otherwise forgettable seasons.



Now, it's something the Hoosiers are expected to accomplish on their way to bigger things.

That doesn't make winning the Old Oaken Bucket any less meaningful, nor does it guarantee Indiana will take care of business Saturday. The Hoosiers haven't beaten Purdue in three consecutive meetings since their four-game winning streak from 2013-2016.



The Hoosiers have come a long way in three years, and their rivalry with Purdue might be the clearest illustration of just how far.