For all the attention Indiana football's lack of dominance on the ground has garnered this season, the Hoosiers have quietly put together one of the more productive rushing attacks in the Big Ten.



Indiana is averaging 163.9 rushing yards per game in conference play, good for third in the Big Ten. Its 4.9 yards per carry against conference opponents leads the league.

The issue has been consistency. There have been stretches this season in which Indiana has struggled to establish the run, putting more responsibility on a passing attack that has had its own share of issues.



But Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket Game against Purdue presents an opportunity for the Hoosiers to establish themselves on the ground early and often.

Indiana's ground game has a favorable matchup against Purdue

Purdue is allowing 196.7 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry this season, both of which rank near the bottom of the country.



Indiana showed some encouraging signs on the ground in its overtime loss to Washington last weekend. The Hoosiers averaged 4.7 yards per carry, highlighted by a 42-yard run from Lee Beebe Jr.

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With Beebe, Khobie Martin and potentially Turbo Richard at its disposal, Indiana isn't short on capable ball carriers. It's a matter of consistently creating opportunities for them.



With Curt Cignetti leaving the door open for either Josh Hoover or Grant Wilson to start at quarterback Saturday, establishing the run should be even more of a priority.



Regardless of who gets the nod, a productive ground game would take plenty off the quarterback's plate. It would allow Indiana to stay ahead of the chains, avoid obvious passing situations and give offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan more flexibility in his play-calling.

Indiana has an opportunity to dictate Saturday's game

One of Cignetti's staples when discussing some of Indiana's most dominant performances has been breaking the will of its opponent.



There are few better ways to do that than consistently running the football, especially when the opposing defense knows it's coming and still can't stop it.

If Indiana can string together lengthy drives, keep itself in manageable third-down situations and wear down Purdue's defensive front, it should be able to dictate the way Saturday's game is played.



Perhaps more importantly, it would allow Indiana to lean on its defense without asking it to repeatedly bail out the offense.

The Hoosiers' rushing numbers in Big Ten play suggest they're capable of doing just that. They just haven't done it consistently enough to inspire much confidence that they will on any given Saturday.



Against one of the country's least effective rushing defenses, Indiana has an opportunity to change that narrative and build some offensive momentum in its regular-season finale.