Indiana’s Khobie Martin Is Ready for the Spotlight

While quarterback Fernando Mendoza and receivers like Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt were the headliners in last season's 16-0 campaign, IU's running game was a consistent and dominant force that paced the offensive success.



The Hoosiers ran the ball as well as anyone in the country, racking up 3,406 yards on the ground and 35 rushing touchdowns.

As has always been the case for Curt Cignetti's teams, wherever he has coached, the damage was done by multiple running backs as offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan leaned on a committee to pound opponents into submission.



Roman Hemby led the way with 230 carries for 1,120 yards, and Kaelon Black added 186 carries for 1,040 yards. The two combined for 17 scores. UAB transfer Lee Beebe was primed to be a large part of the rotation, but he was lost for the season after just 27 carries.

That unfortunate injury opened the door for redshirt freshman Khobie Martin, and the Indiana native busted through and seized his chance. Primarily getting touches in the second halves of blowouts, Martin ripped apart defenses for 6.47 yards per carry as he totaled 505 yards and six touchdowns.



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Martin Is Ready For More

After getting a taste of Big Ten football and showing he was capable of succeeding at this level, the redshirt sophomore is ready to be a regular part of the rotation in 2026.



Martin spoke with the media after Thursday's practice and elaborated on what he has been working on since the National Championship Game.

I've been working on my speed and my leadership as well. I'm trying to be one of those guys that brings everyone together and lifts spirits up. Bring that juice. Strength is one of those areas I'm working on as well, get my diet right and make sure I'm taking care of my body. Khobie Martin

Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black are in the NFL Draft, but Lee Beebe is back, healthy and ready to roll. Beebe and Martin are joined by Boston College Turbo Richard and the trio are expected to form one of the best rushing attacks in the country.



Head coach Curt Cignetti spoke glowingly of the running back room and specifically mentioned Khobie Martin as a player who was excelling with every chance he is given.

“Coach Martin and Justice Ellison do a great job that group, I like that running back group. Khobie Martin has really taken a step, he’s improved as much or moreso as anyone in that first recruiting class. Every time he has an opportunity, he takes advantage of it. He practices really hard, runs with good pad level, he’s a load. He’s very consistent and I really like him a lot.” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti

There are certainly running backs that would want to be the undisputed carries leader for their team and carry the ball as much as possible, but Indiana's know they'll get their touches if they earn them, and the success of Curt Cignetti's philosophy is obvious.

As Khobie Martin said on Thursday morning, there is only one goal that matters: "We're trying to win and we're trying to be great, and if we need multiple running backs to do that, then that's what we need."



Spring practice continues for the Indiana Hoosiers with the annual Spring Game taking place on April 23.