Best Indiana Football Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 14 CJ West
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Indiana defensive tackle CJ West was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April by the San Francisco 49ers, perhaps that surprised casual fans of the Indiana football team.
West had certainly been an important part of Indiana’s stout defense, but he didn’t get as much publicity as other defensive players like linebackers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker, defensive end Mikail Kamara or cornerback D’Angelo Ponds.
All of those players had the advantage of making more visibly discernible contributions. Ponds, for example, had a pick-six against Nebraska. Kamara relentlessly harassed enemy quarterbacks. The familiar sight of Walker’s No. 2 jersey and Fisher’s No. 4 jersey in the middle of Indiana’s gang-tackling stops were a constant reminder of their contributions.
West had some of those moments too, but plugging holes in the A gaps was his bread and butter, and while vitally important, it doesn’t generate publicity.
Yet West was irreplaceable in Indiana’s defensive attack – one that led the nation in rushing defense by giving up just 81.2 yards per game.
If ever there is an endorsement for the excellence of a defensive tackle, lockdown run defense is near the top of the list. However, for West, it wasn’t a straight-line journey.
West’s 2024 record on Pro Football Focus provides the context of how his season went – both in the challenges he overcame and his excellence once he did.
West was not an every down player in the first four games of the season. In fact, he played fewer snaps inside the defensive line than James Carpenter, Marcus Burris Jr. and Tyrique Tucker against Florida International, Western Illinois and UCLA.
PFF documents that trend. His best overall defensive score in the first four games was 73.5 – good, but not great. Moreover, his best run defense over the same period was 73.6. The other three games rated West in the 60s, an average level of stopping power.
However, by Indiana’s game against Maryland in late September, West came into his own. He took part in 41 snaps against the Terrapins and future Indiana running back Roman Hemby. While Hemby rushed for 117 yards, aided by a broken tackle on the right edge for a 75-yard touchdown, West was a rock in the middle. He had an overall PFF defensive score of 84.2 for that game, a season high. His run defense grade was 77.8.
From that point forward, West dominated snaps on the interior of the defensive line and continued to be graded highly by PFF. He garnered a grade of 79.1 against Washington and was a bright spot in the College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame at 81.4. His run defense grade against the Fighting Irish was a season-best 85.8. The 98-yard Jeremiyah Love touchdown run Notre Dame had in the first quarter was off the left edge and not held against West in his grade.
In traditional stats, West had eight tackles for loss – including two quarterback sacks. He had 40 combined tackles, best of any Indiana defensive tackle.
Given all of that, to say nothing of his big 6-foot-2, 330-pound frame, it’s no wonder the NFL came calling once West exhausted his eligibility at the end of the 2024 season. It’s also why West takes his place among the top 16 Indiana football players of the 2020s.s.
Previous football top 16 players of the 2020s
No. 15 - Ty Fryfogle.
No. 16 - Mike Katic.
