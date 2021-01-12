Big Ten Daily (Jan. 12): Ohio State Drops Title Game, Big Basketball Showdown Tonight

We catch you up on the latest Big Ten news, including Ohio State's National Championship performance, and a big basketball game on center stage.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When looking back to before the 2020 college football season started, Indiana fans probably liked Ohio State a little more than they did by the National Championship game Monday night.

After the Big Ten announced in August that it would be postponing the season until potentially the spring time, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, quarterback Justin Fields and the Buckeye fan base were among the loudest in trying to get that decision reversed.

That's not to say Indiana didn't want to have a season or Tom Allen and Scott Dolson weren't more vocal behind the scenes, but the Hoosiers kept reinforcing it wasn't their decision to make and they wanted to listen to the medical experts.

It also doesn't mean Ohio State gets all the credit that a Big Ten season happened this fall, but when the Big Ten changed the minimum six-game requirement to get the Buckeyes into the Big Ten Championship game instead of Indiana, it had a lot of Hoosier fans frustrated and connecting the dots between August and December.

Why even have a season if Ohio State was going to be placed in the title game to begin with?

That was a popular question among Hoosier fans, but the bottom line is, Indiana needed this season.

The Hoosiers proved they belong at the top of the Big Ten. Even though a lot of things happened where Indiana got ripped from a Big Ten title appearance and a New Year's Six Bowl, the eight games Indiana played this season did wonders for the program.

It will help with recruiting, it has provided more national attention and it has created confidence and momentum heading into the years to come. Many ended this season thinking Indiana football is for real.

Not The Ending Ohio State Fought For

Brendan Gulick, publisher for BuckeyesNow of Sports Illustrated, had a piece publish Tuesday reflecting back on the scenes in August and what the Buckeyes wanted so bad this season.

Especially after losing to Clemson last season in the semifinal, Ohio State got its redemption this season, but it was about more than that. It was about getting a National Championship.

"This season is just so unique,” Tuf Borland said. “You know, in August we didn't even have a season, so I think being here is a great accomplishment. Obviously. We're all competitors. We all would love to have won a National Championship and that's why we're here. We were here to compete for and ultimately win a National Championship. But no one is hanging their heads. We're going to learn from this experience, and I think the guys that come back next year will grow from it and be better from it.”

The Buckeyes did everything they could to try and win a national title this year, and they came painfully close. But sometimes there is a little solace in knowing the better team won, instead of the agony of last offseason when Ohio State felt like the Clemson game was stolen from them. This Alabama team may be one of the greatest teams in college football history and there's no shame in losing to them, even though the season left you with an empty feeling. They should absolutely be proud of the way they competed until the very end of that game.

For the full story, CLICK HERE.

Alabama Dominates Ohio State for 18th National Championship

A monstrous offensive output thanks to quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris propelled the Crimson Tide to a 52-24 victory over the Buckeyes Monday night.

Tyler Martin, writer for Bama Central of Sports Illustrated, had the game story last night in Miami.

MIAMI — The University of Alabama capped off a historic 2020 season in epic fashion on Monday night against Ohio State in a 52-24 rout inside Hard Rock Stadium for its 18th national championship. "I think "perseverance" probably is the one word that describes this team the best in terms of what they've had to overcome all season long, to come undefeated and win a championship," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on the field postgame. "I'm so proud of these guys. This was a team that was always together. Everybody bought into all the principles and values of the organization and the program. They just did a great job. "They played together. They supported each other. This is a great team." Wide receiver DeVonta Smith put any 'Heisman jinx' talk to bed with an all-time performance of 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. College football's most outstanding player did all of his damage against the Buckeyes in the first half after suffering a hand injury in the third quarter. His efforts earned him Offensive MVP honors.

For the full game story, CLICK HERE.

Michigan-Wisconsin Set for Top-10 Showdown in Ann Arbor

Two of the top teams in not just the Big Ten, but in college basketball will go head-to-head tonight.

The No. 9-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will play the No. 7-ranked Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Badgers come in with a 10-2 record, suffering losses to Marquette and Maryland. Wisconsin is fresh off a hard-fought, double OT battle against Indiana last Thursday.

Wisconsin just so happens to be the last team to win a game at the Crisler Center, which took place Feb. 27, 2020.

Michigan will look to keep its undefeated season alive. The Wolverines are 10-0, winning their last four Big Ten games by double digits.

The winner of this game will surge into first place in the Big Ten standings as well. If Wisconsin were to win, the Badgers would be 5-1 in the conference along with Michigan and Iowa. If the Wolverines win, they will remain atop the conference at 6-0.

Michigan is currently favored by 3.5 over Wisconsin tonight.