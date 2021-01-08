Big Ten Daily (Jan. 8): Jim Harbaugh Signs Contract Extension at Michigan

We catch you up on the latest news around Big Ten football, including Jim Harbaugh's contract, Ohio State's COVID concerns and more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has signed a contract extension with the program, he told 247Sports on Friday.

Harbaugh entered this past season with one year remaining on his contract, and he said before the year started that he was committed to staying with the Wolverines.

His new contract could keep him in Ann Arbor through 2025, according to a news release from the program on Friday.

The Wolverines struggled this season, finishing with a record of 2-4 and opting to not participate in a bowl game. Many rumors popped up throughout the year that Harbaugh should be fired or he is going to search for an NFL coaching job, but neither of that was the case.

Harbaugh is sticking with Michigan. He has a 49-22 career record as the head coach of the Wolverines.

Northwestern's Peyton Ramsey signals end of college career

Peyton Ramsey posted on Instagram Friday a picture of himself holding up the Citrus Bowl trophy with the caption, "A Storybook Ending."

It appears that Ramsey's announcement means he is officially moving on from college. Ramsey was a grad transfer at Northwestern this season after spending his undergrad career at Indiana. He only had one year of eligibility with the Wildcats, but since all athletes were given an extra year of eligibility this season due to COVID-19, Ramsey could have chosen to come back.

But Ramsey seems content with how his career ended. He led Northwestern to the Big Ten Championship game this season, and he quarterbacked them to a 35-19 victory over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl. After the conclusion of the National Championship game, Northwestern could very well be a top-10 team in the final rankings.

Ramsey has always had aspirations of being a head coach, so it will be interesting to see if he tries to go that route immediately, or he takes a chance to be an NFL quarterback.

Ohio State flying to Miami this weekend for title game

After COVID-19 concerns within Ohio State's program earlier this week, it appears the National Championship game will be played as scheduled this upcoming Monday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Alabama is flying to Miami Friday, and Ohio State is flying on Saturday and will arrive around 6 p.m. ET.

College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock confirmed that the game will not be postponed and played Monday.

"As I have said all week the game is on. Alabama's team will be traveling to Miami tonight, Ohio State will be arriving [Saturday]," Hancock said, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy. "We look forward to a great night of college football."

Related Stories on Indiana Football: