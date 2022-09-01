Big Ten Roundtable Podcast (Episode 1): Can Anyone Challenge Ohio State, Michigan for Title?

The ''Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network is back for its second year, and it's going to be bigger and better this season. Every week we'll have three guests on the show to break down the biggest stories around the league.

This week, we're taking a close look at defending Big Ten champion Michigan, the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and a great talk on Big Ten expansion and the new TV contract.

The show is hosted by Sports Illustrated/FanNation's Tom Brew, who published the Indiana (HoosiersNow.com) and Purdue (BoilermakersCountry) websites. He's joined this week by Brandon Brown of WolverineDigest.com and Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow.com, along with this week's national guest, Brett McMurphy of the Action Sports Network.

All three guests had a lot to say during their interviews. Here's the best of a lot of really great stuff. Enjoy the show as we head into Week 1.

Here are the highlights of the Brandon Brown interview

Brandon Brown is the publisher of our Sports Illustrated/FanNation site Wolverine Digest. Here's a few things that we talked about.

— on the confidence level carrying over from the 2021 title year:

“It’s an extremely confident group with good reason. The dominant win over Ohio State, kind of imposing their will, and the 39-point win over Iowa. And they so, so talented on the offensive side of the ball. Confidence wise, they are ready to go. They are confident that they can win every game on their schedule, and that includes Ohio State.’’

— on the quarterback battle, still undecided:

“Cade McNamara was there last year and went 12-2. He’s efficient, he’s smart, he never turns the ball over. He’s not the big guy who gets the most out of all that talent, and that’s where JJ McCarthy comes in because he can do all of that.

“This is unprecedented. Jim Harbaugh has never done this before. I’m really anxious to see them both in a game, and to see if JJ is really that guy, because he has more upside. It’s a different kind of move, for sure.’’

— on the changes to the defense with a new coordinator:

“They’ve lost a lot from a defense that was really good, but there are some guys who appear to be ready to step up in a major way. They’ve got guys who have taken the baton, and it feels like it’s carried over. Last year felt different. This year, I think it feels even more juiced up, more confident and take it to another level in 2022.

Here are the highlights of the Brett McMurphy interview

Brett McMurphy is a national college football reporter for the Action Sports Network and he a lot to stay on Big Ten expansion and the new Big Ten television contract.

— on conference realignment:

“My sources have told me that the Big Ten would expand beyond 16, and I feel very strongly that will happen. What I’ve been told from my sources, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal, they would be brought into the league unless Notre Dame gets brought in, then one of them would come off the list. It solves the travel issue for USC and UCLA, to have other teams in the league from the West Coast. I do believe these moves will be announced before January 1st.’’

— on traveling to the West Coast and recruiting benefits:

“The amount of travel, that’s the only negative, other than blowing up the Pac-12. The (current Big Ten) coaches love it, because now it opens the door to recruit California more.’’

— on massive new TV contract:

“To have the Big Ten be locked up with Fox and NBC and CBS, that’s something the NFL does. The Big Ten and the SEC, they’re King Kong and Godzilla now, and you can decide who’s who. They’re run everything. We’re have four power conferences, but they’ll be the Big Two. I don’t see the Pac-12 lasting. They’re 107 years and I don’t see them making it to 110.’’

Here are the highlights of the Brendan Gulick interview

Brendan Gulick is the publisher of our Sports Illustrated/FanNation site BuckeyesNow. Here's a few things that we talked about.

— On Ohio State coming up short in 2021:

“Failure might sound like a tough word for a lot of folks, but it’s THE word here. They went 11-2 and at Ohio State, that’s not good enough. Their goals at the start of each year are to beat Michigan, win the Big Ten and win the CFB playoffs. Obviously, none of that happened last year.’’

— on improvements under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles:

“Everyone we’ve talked to on the defensive end, there’s a humility there from last year, but they’re all talking like they’re going to have a top-10 defense. Jim Knowles, the new defensive coordinator, said he wished he wold have said top-5. We get it. They think they’re going to be good and the tide is turning a little bit. The energy feels a little bit different.’’

— on the offense being unstoppable again:

“This offense is a juggernaut. Ever since Ryan Day took over, they have been the premier offense in college football. You get a lot of four-play, 70-yard scores. CJ is really intelligent. Jim Knowles said that CJ Stroud is the best quarterback he’s ever seen in college football, and that includes Eli Manning, who he worked with at Ole Miss.’’

Watch the entire episode here

