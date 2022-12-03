Big Ten Roundtable Podcast: Breaking Down Rivalry Week, Title Game With Purdue, Michigan Guests
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rivalry week in the Big Ten did not disappoint last week, and it has set the stage for a great Big Ten Championship Game between No. 2 and unbeaten Michigan and upstart Purdue, who won its first Big Ten West crown last weekend and will be making their first appearance in the league title game.
It sure gave us plenty to talk about. The big game, of course, was the Big Game between unbeatens Michigan and Ohio State in Columbus. Despite dealing with injuries in the backfield, Michigan's big play offense exploded five times in a 45-23 win. Michigan outscored OSU by 25 points in the second half. We'll break all of that down with Brandon Brown, the publisher of our great Sports Illlustrated/FanNation site Wolverine Digest, which does a great job covering all things Michigan.
We'l talk about the Wolverines' win in Columbus, how they got it done and just how good of a job Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff are doing this season. We'll also talk about the matchup with Purdue, and peek ahead at the College Football Playoffs.
It was an honor to have a player on the show, too. Purdue tight end Payne Durham joins the show and talked about their wild ride all weekend, with watching Nebraska upset Iowa on Friday to open the door to the title game. The Boilers took care of business in Bloomington, knocking off Indiana 30-16 with a big second half.
It was an emotional interview too, with all that Purdue has gone through. Durham was terrific. You can watch the entire podcast below, or on our YouTube channel. CLICK HERE
Editor's Note: This podcast was filmed prior to Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. Host Tom Brew now firmly believes that Ohio State belongs in the playoffs after USC lost.
Watch the entire podcast here
