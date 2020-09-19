Big Ten Schedule Will Be Unveiled on Big Noon Kickoff Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The wait it almost over to find out the third and final Big Ten football schedule for the 2020 season.

On late Friday night, FOX Sports announced that the Big Ten schedule will be released live during Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. eastern.

The show will also feature interviews with Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Penn State coach James Franklin.

This is a very anticipated schedule reveal after the Big Ten announced on Wednesday that football will return Oct. 23-24.

This will be version No. 3 of the Big Ten schedule.

In Indiana's original schedule, the nine conference teams they were scheduled to face were Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Maryland, Illinois and Purdue, along with three nonconference opponents.

Then, when the Big Ten switched to a modified 10-game, conference only schedule in early August, Minnesota was added to Indiana's slate.

The schedule that will be revealed Saturday, the official version, will include eight Big Ten teams. It wouldn't be surprising if Minnesota was taken off Indiana's schedule since they were a late add.

Indiana will most likely play the other six teams in the Big Ten East — Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State — and they will more than likely keep the rivalry game with Purdue.

That leaves, from their first two schedules, Illinois and Wisconsin to choose from to be that eighth game.

It's unknown if the Big Ten will base this new schedule off ones from the past, but it will be intriguing to see the new gauntlet of games for Indiana.

After the eight regular season games are played, there will be a ninth game on Dec. 19 for each team. This is the day of the Big Ten championship, where the top two teams from the Big Ten East and Big Ten West will play one another. But in addition, the No. 2 team in the east will play the No. 2 team in the west, No. 3 vs. No. 3, all the way down the line.

You will be able to view the full Big Ten schedule and Indiana schedule on si.com/college/indiana once it is revealed.

