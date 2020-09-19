SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Big Ten Schedule Will Be Unveiled on Big Noon Kickoff Saturday

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The wait it almost over to find out the third and final Big Ten football schedule for the 2020 season.

On late Friday night, FOX Sports announced that the Big Ten schedule will be released live during Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. eastern.

The show will also feature interviews with Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Penn State coach James Franklin.

This is a very anticipated schedule reveal after the Big Ten announced on Wednesday that football will return Oct. 23-24.

This will be version No. 3 of the Big Ten schedule.

In Indiana's original schedule, the nine conference teams they were scheduled to face were Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Maryland, Illinois and Purdue, along with three nonconference opponents.

Then, when the Big Ten switched to a modified 10-game, conference only schedule in early August, Minnesota was added to Indiana's slate.

The schedule that will be revealed Saturday, the official version, will include eight Big Ten teams. It wouldn't be surprising if Minnesota was taken off Indiana's schedule since they were a late add.

Indiana will most likely play the other six teams in the Big Ten East — Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State — and they will more than likely keep the rivalry game with Purdue.

That leaves, from their first two schedules, Illinois and Wisconsin to choose from to be that eighth game.

It's unknown if the Big Ten will base this new schedule off ones from the past, but it will be intriguing to see the new gauntlet of games for Indiana.

After the eight regular season games are played, there will be a ninth game on Dec. 19 for each team. This is the day of the Big Ten championship, where the top two teams from the Big Ten East and Big Ten West will play one another. But in addition, the No. 2 team in the east will play the No. 2 team in the west, No. 3 vs. No. 3, all the way down the line.

You will be able to view the full Big Ten schedule and Indiana schedule on si.com/college/indiana once it is revealed.

Related Stories:

  • TOM ALLEN TALKS TEAM PREPARATION AHEAD OF SEASON: Tom Allen joined 1380 The Fan in Fort Wayne to talk Michael Penix, Whop Philyor, defense and more. CLICK HERE
  • NO PLAYERS OPTING OUT, RAPID TESTING BEGINS: Indiana has started daily rapid testing this week, and no players on the roster have decided to opt out of the season. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT TOM ALLEN SAID ON THE BIG TEN NETWORK: Tom Allen joined the Big Ten Network Wednesday to give his reaction to the news about Big Ten football coming back. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 17): Jonathan Stiever Gets 2nd Start Friday Night for White Sox

Former Indiana star Jonathan Stiever made his major-league debut last Sunday for the Chicago White Sox, and he's getting the nod to start Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 17): Injury Bug Bites Romeo Langford Yet Again

Boston Celtics rookie Romeo Langford got a chance to play in the first quarter Thursday night, but a groin injury quickly forced him to the sidelines.

Tom Brew

Florida Safety Aubrey Burks Decommits From Indiana

Auburndale, Fla., native Aubrey Burks committed to Indiana in late June, but on Wednesday he decided to re-open his recruiting.

Tom Brew

Alex Dickerson Hitting Everything in Sight, Even Cardboard Cutouts

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson is getting some laughs out of everybody by throwing balls at the cardboard fans in the seats at Oracle Field. He's just keeping his arm loose, he said.

Tom Brew

It's Official: Big Ten Announces Return of Football in Late October, Adds 9th Game

It looks like the Big Ten is going to play football this fall after all, with an announcement likely to come fairly soon on Wednesday, with an eight-game schedule release to follow.

Tom Brew

by

Irish For Life

My Two Cents: We Can See Starting Gate Now, But Finish Line Still a Long Way Off

Changes in medical information has the Big Ten presidents more confident that a football season can be played safely. Testing will be great, but positive tests could tear apart a team quickly.

Tom Brew

What Tom Allen Said on Big Ten Network

Tom Allen joined the Big Ten Network on Wednesday to give his reaction Big Ten football being back. Here's everything Allen talked about.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football 'Beyond Excited' to be Back

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers couldn't be more happy with the news released Wednesday that Big Ten football is back, starting Oct. 23-24.

Dylan Wallace

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten has reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Schwarber Goes Hitless in Cubs' Win, Average Falls Below .200

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber has really been struggling and his slump continued on Tuesday when he went 0-for-4. He's just 1-for-27 in his last 10 games.

Tom Brew