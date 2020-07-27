HoosiersNow
Former Indiana Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Placed On Commissioner's Exempt List After Arrest In May

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after being charged with multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident in May.

Latimer, who now plays for the Washington Football Team, will not be able to participate in practice or play in games. Since he is on the exempt list, he is only permitted “to be present at the club's facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities,” according to the NFL’s statement.

Latimer was arrested on May 16 after shots were reportedly fired inside a Douglas County, Colorado, apartment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

Latimer allegedly threatened a friend with a gun and fired his weapon at a poker game. He faces felony charges of assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Two days later, at a hearing on May 18, Latimer’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told the court that there is an investigation concerning sexual assault of Latimer's 4-year-old son that was allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game.

This past Friday at court, Latimer was ordered to not have contact with the other parties involved. His next court date is set for Aug. 20.

Latimer signed with Washington during this offseason.

Before that, he spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants and four seasons previously with the Denver Broncos. For his career, he has 70 receptions with 935 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also has a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos in 2014, which was his second year in the league.

During his three years at Indiana, Latimer finished with 138 receptions for 2,042 yards and 17 touchdowns. His final season was his biggest as he had 72 catches for 1,096 yards. It's the third-highest single-season total in program history. His 2,042 receiving yards rank ninth all-time in the program.

  • FORMER INDIANA WR CODY LATIMER ARRESTED ON FELONY GUN CHARGES: Former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested after shots were reportedly fired inside a Douglas County, Colorado, apartment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. CLICK HERE.
