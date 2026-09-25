Confidences and Concerns for Indiana Heading into Its Big Ten Opener

The Indiana Hoosiers open up Big Ten play against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night in Bloomington. The nation is eager to see how the Hoosiers perform against a Power Four opponent. While confidence is high in Indiana there is some cause for concern as the Wildcats come to town.

Confidence: Indiana's Defensive Line

The Hoosiers defensive line is deep and scary as they welcome back Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt this week. After pressuring Western Kentucky quarterback Brock Glenn nine times last week, the Hoosiers have their eyes set on quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Northwestern is dealing with some injuries upfront, most notably to starting left guard Ezomo Oratokhai, who was ruled out in Thursday's availability report. The Wildcats have struggled with pressure up the middle, so look for Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino to create some havoc.

Concern: Perimeter Tackling

Sep 19, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe (17) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) celebrate after a play against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chip Kelly and the Northwestern offense will try to attack the Indiana defense with quick throws and plays to the perimeter. It's the best way to negate the Hoosier rush and IU has not exactly been the best tackling team on the outside.

The lack of confidence there is caused by early injuries in the defensive backfield, especially at corner. With the return of Jamari Sharpe last week the tackling has improved, but Indiana will need to do a better job of getting to the ball quickly and bringing the ball carrier down.

Confidence: Indiana's Playmakers on Offense

The Hoosiers offense has been shackled a bit, mainly because IU did not want to tip their hand heading into Big Ten play, but they have shown that there are playmakers at every position.



Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh are a dynamic duo who will take advantage of what is given to them if Northwestern gears up to stop the run. Quarterback Josh Hoover was 12-for-12 passing on first down in last week's win, taking the easy throws because they were there.

If the Wildcats decide to throw the ball, they will have a hard time stopping Turbo Richard who is coming off two straight 100-yard performances. Richard has the ability to gash defenses, and fellow running back Lee Beebe can pound for the hard yards when needed.

Concern: Indiana's Field Goal Kicking

Indiana kicker Nico Radicic was listed as questionable on all three injury reports leading into the game Friday night. He has missed the last two games with a back injury and has left the Hoosiers with a question mark at placekicker.

Radicic's replacement Paddy McAteer has been brilliant on kickoffs, but has missed an extra point and a long field goal over the last two weeks. Should the Hoosiers need a reliable kicker late in the game, there will be a lot of people holding their breath.



A final injury report will come out two hours prior to kickoff, and it would make Indiana fans a lot more confident should Nico Radicic not be listed on it.