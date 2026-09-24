Indiana vs Northwestern: How to Watch the Hoosiers in Week 4

The Indiana Hoosiers begin Big Ten play on Friday night in Bloomington against the Northwestern Wildcats. Both squads are undefeated and will be spotlighted on national TV.

How to Watch Indiana vs Northwestern

Who: No. 5 Indiana (3-0) vs. Northwestern (2-0)

When: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Fox (Conor Onion, Robert Griffin III, Alexa Landstoy)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer and Buck Suhr)

Series history: Northwestern leads 47-36-1 (Last Meeting: IU Won 41-24 in 2024)

Last Time Out

Indiana: The Hoosiers took care of business against Western Kentucky 38-0 to come out of their non-conference schedule 3-0. They have played with their prey a bit, but the Hoosiers are ready to kick it up a notch heading into Big Ten Play.



Northwestern: The Wildcats are 2-0 coming off a 41-7 dismantling of Colorado in the final game of their lake front stadium. Northwestern had a bye in week two, but have some injury concerns heading into Friday night.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats have a long history as Big Ten foes, but have not played as much recently due to conference expansion and scheduling. Friday night marks the first time Northwestern visits Bloomington since 2019 and just the second time since 2011. The Wildcats hold the series edge 47-36-1, but Indiana has won the last two in the series.

Northwestern brought in Chip Kelly as the offensive coordinator and Jerry Neuhiesel to coach quarterbacks in an effort to revamp their offense. It has paid off as Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles has taken big steps forward in his development. It's something Curt Cignetti has noticed.

"The quarterback has really developed. They've done a great job with him as a passer and designed a really nice offense around him." Cignetti said.



Indiana faced Chiles the last two seasons under Cignetti while he was at Michigan State.

The Hoosiers are ready to jump into Big Ten play in primetime on Friday night and expect the home fans to give them a decided advantage. After three games with extreme heat, fall weather has finally arrived.

"We need to have a great crowd that stays the whole game. We played our three sauna games in the afternoon. I can understand having to leave in the second half, particularly when the game is out of hand and it's 152 on the turf. It's hard to coach in these games, too," Cignetti said.



"But this will be low 70 weather this week, and it will be a nice, cool football kind of night in Bloomington, and we need to have a great crowd."