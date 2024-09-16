Curt Cignetti Calls Targeting Penalties 'Mickey Mouse' in Indiana-UCLA Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana defensive lineman CJ West and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds were ejected from Saturday's 42-13 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl due to targeting penalties.
There was a third review for targeting after an interception from Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher, which was called back for a pass interference penalty. After review, officials deemed there was no targeting penalty against the UCLA defender for his hit on Fisher.
Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines shared his thoughts on the play involving Fisher on Sunday night through social media.
The Hoosiers have returned to Bloomington with a 3-0 record, and coach Curt Cignetti met with reporters on Monday to review the UCLA game and look ahead to Saturday's home game against Charlotte.
Cignetti was asked about the targeting rule. Here's the transcript from that interaction.
Question: "Ignoring the calls from Saturday, I was wondering if you would like to see the targeting rules kind of adjusted a little bit to create levels of punishment when it comes to those kind of plays, balancing safety and fairness, I guess?"
"Yeah. I think there needs to be a balance there and some common sense and, you know, intent also," Cignetti said. "One of the probably the most hardest hits in the game was when Aiden Fisher intercepted the pass and got hit in the head and there's no call for that one. And, you know, the other ones were kind of Mickey Mouse. So, but you know, that's the way it went down Saturday and we're not gonna change the way we play. I don't think there was anything dirty out there, that's for sure.
Because the targeting penalties occurred in the second half, by rule, West and Ponds are subject to a suspension during the first half of Indiana's game against Charlotte. However, the Big Ten could appeal the calls.
The 2024 NCAA football rules book states, "If a player is disqualified in the second half, the conference has the option to consult the national coordinator of football officials who would then facilitate a video review. Based on the review, if and only if the national coordinator concludes that it is clearly obvious the player should not have been disqualified, the suspension will be vacated. If the national coordinator supports the disqualification, the suspension for the next game will remain."
Kickoff between Indiana and Charlotte is scheduled for Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium.
