Big Ten Network Airing Indiana Football Celebration Marathon
The sad thing about Indiana winning the national championship is that there's no more Indiana football to watch.
Well, no new games at least. For fans still looking to savor the Hoosiers' historic season, head over to the Big Ten Network on Satuday and Monday for an Indiana football marathon.
Full schedule of Indiana Football National Championship celebration marathon
- Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. ET –– B1G Live: Indiana Football National Championship Celebration
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. ET –– B1G Live: Indiana Football National Championship Celebration
- Monday, Jan. 26 at Noon ET –– B1G Today
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan 26 at 2 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: B1G Championship
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET –– B1G Today
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: Indiana at Penn State
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. ET –– B1G Today
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. ET –– B1G Live: Indiana Football National Championship Celebration
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET –– B1G Today
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 9 pm. ET – Indiana Football Classic: CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET –– The Journey: Indiana Football
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: Indiana at Oregon
- Monday, Jan. 26 at 11:30 pm. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: Indiana at Iowa
And if you're in Bloomington, tickets to Indiana's National Championship Celebration at Memorial Stadium are free and parking lots open at 10:30 a.m. ET on a first-come, first-serve basis. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m. ET for an event that will feature the Marching Hundred, cheerleaders, Red Steppers, DJ Iman Tucker and video highlights.
Coach Curt Cignetti and players will also participate in 'The Walk' at Noon ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to Memorial Stadium. Once in the stadium, there will be a series of trophy presentations and speeches from Cignetti and players.
The first 40,000 fans will receive CFP National Championship rally towels, and IU's team store will be open, along with limited concessions. The CFP Championship trophy, American Football Coaches Association, National Football Foundation's MacArthur Bowl and Heisman Trust will be in attendance.
