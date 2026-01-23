Hoosiers Now

Big Ten Network Airing Indiana Football Celebration Marathon

Replays of some of the most memorable wins from Indiana's run to the national championship will play on Big Ten Network over the next few days.
Jack Ankony|
Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) kisses the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.
Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) kisses the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana Hoosiers

The sad thing about Indiana winning the national championship is that there's no more Indiana football to watch.

Well, no new games at least. For fans still looking to savor the Hoosiers' historic season, head over to the Big Ten Network on Satuday and Monday for an Indiana football marathon.

Full schedule of Indiana Football National Championship celebration marathon

Curt Cignetti Indiana Football
Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti celebrates winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. ET –– B1G Live: Indiana Football National Championship Celebration
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. ET –– B1G Live: Indiana Football National Championship Celebration
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at Noon ET –– B1G Today
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: CFP National Championship
  • Monday, Jan 26 at 2 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: B1G Championship
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET –– B1G Today
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: Indiana at Penn State
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. ET –– B1G Today
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: CFP National Championship
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. ET –– B1G Live: Indiana Football National Championship Celebration
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET –– B1G Today
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 9 pm. ET – Indiana Football Classic: CFP National Championship
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET –– The Journey: Indiana Football
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: Indiana at Oregon
  • Monday, Jan. 26 at 11:30 pm. ET –– Indiana Football Classic: Indiana at Iowa

And if you're in Bloomington, tickets to Indiana's National Championship Celebration at Memorial Stadium are free and parking lots open at 10:30 a.m. ET on a first-come, first-serve basis. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m. ET for an event that will feature the Marching Hundred, cheerleaders, Red Steppers, DJ Iman Tucker and video highlights.

Coach Curt Cignetti and players will also participate in 'The Walk' at Noon ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to Memorial Stadium. Once in the stadium, there will be a series of trophy presentations and speeches from Cignetti and players.

The first 40,000 fans will receive CFP National Championship rally towels, and IU's team store will be open, along with limited concessions. The CFP Championship trophy, American Football Coaches Association, National Football Foundation's MacArthur Bowl and Heisman Trust will be in attendance.

To buy the Sports Illustrated Indiana National Championship cover, visit this link.

Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony has been covering IU basketball and football with “Indiana Hoosiers on SI” since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.

Share on XFollow ankony_jack
Home/Football